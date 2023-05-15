How To Unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Lifting the fog of war from the Gerudo Canyon and Gerudo Desert requires players to make their way to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Unlocking and interacting with the console in the tower reveals the entire map of Gerudo Canyon.

However, like all other Skyview Towers, entering the Gerudo Canyon tower is easier said than done.

Where to find Zelda TotK Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

To reach the Gerudo Canyon tower in Tears of the Kingdom, players have to actually travel through the harsh landscape of Gerudo Desert. Gerudo region is extremely hot in the day and freezing cold in the night. So be prepared with heat resistance and cold resistance armors before making your journey towards the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower itself is located to the east of Gerudo Desert Gateway. The Gerudo Canyon stables is nearby so should be an easy landmark to track.

From Gerudo Canyon Stables, keep going East until you come across a lift with a metal block. Get on the lift and remove the metal block, which acts as a counterweight. This will make the lift go up and Link will reach the top of the cliff in no time.

How to fix Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sadly, Link’s journey will come to a sudden halt upon reaching the Gerudo Canyon Tower. Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower can be accessed but it can’t be activated as its main console is broken. There is no way for Link to fix it.

Look around and you will find some metal blocks lying around the Gerudo Canyon Tower. At this point, the game doesn’t tell you what to do. Pick up one metal block using Ultrahand ability. Look at the cliff’s edge opposite the Gerudo Canyon Tower’s entrance. You will find a rope with a metal piece attached to it. The other end of the rope is connected to a lift with a scared person standing on it.

Attach the metallic block to the rope. It will act as a counterweight and pull the lift upwards. The person standing on the lift is Sawson and he was sent here to fix the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. Apparently, he was stranded below because the lift broke.

Sawson will fix the console of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK and give Link Chilly Steamed Mushrooms as a reward for fixing the elevator. Interact with the console to activate the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and ride its elevator to unlock the map of the surrounding areas.