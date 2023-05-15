How To Unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Skyview Towers serve as not only fast travel points across Hyrule but also lift the fog of war surrounding the map of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They are also your way to fly up and reach the Sky Islands so finding and unlocking these towers like the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is extremely important.

When you reach any Skyview Tower, you will find out that the entry into the tower is blocked. Usually, the door is stuck and you have to figure out another way to get inside the tower and unlock it.

Where to find Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK

There are a total of 15 Skyview Towers on the Surface map of Tears of the Kingdom. As evident from their names, the Skyview Towers represent different regions of Hyrule. As such, Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK is within the Eldin Canyon region.

The Eldin Canyon tower in Tears of the Kingdom is sandwiched between Pico Pond and Lake Ferona so it should be pretty easy to spot. You can locate Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower to the northeast of Lookout Landing. Be ready to cover the widths of a river and ascend some precarious mountains before you reach this tower.

As expected, the door of the tower is closed and you have to find another way in to activate the Eldin Canyon tower.

How to open Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are no hard puzzles involved in the unlocking process of Eldin Canyon tower. When you reach the tower, an NPC named Sawson will meet you outside the main door. During the talk with him, he informs you that some rocks came outta nowhere and ruined the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

All of this knocked the lid covering the top of the tower, meaning we can drop down from the top to get inside. He adds that the tower’s door also got stuck during the rock-falling process. That means there is no hope of getting inside from the door side.

As soon as you finish talking to Sawson, head to the right to see a huge boulder falling from the sky. The boulder will have greenish smoke behind it (just as our NPC friend described a while before). The rock will touch the ground below the cliff you are standing on. Reach the giant rock by deploying your glider, then step on top of it. Use Link’s Recall ability here, which will cause the boulder to fly back toward the sky.

Wait until the rock is above the level of the Eldin Canyon tower and then jump down while paragliding. Try to land on the top first to replenish stamina, and then head down through the narrow pathway. The path leading to the tower floor is pretty long. So you may want to have a full stamina wheel before jumping

You will need to use the glider again to enter the tower and avoid fall damage. Alternatively, you can use the Glide armor to reach the bottom without requiring stamina.

Finally, jump/ dive down from the top to reach the inner part of the Eldin Canyon tower, and examine the apparatus to unlock it. Sawson will be already waiting impatiently for you outside and appreciates you for opening the tower gate.