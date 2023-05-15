How To Unlock Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Similar to many other open-world games, Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom act as fast travel points. They also reveal portions of the map in their surroundings. The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one such tower that unlocks the map for the Mount Lanayru region.

Like other Skyview Towers, the Mount Lanayru tower in Zelda TotK also requires players to gain access to the interior of the tower and activate it before it will reveal the map. Once the tower has been unlocked, it can also be used to fly up to the Sky Islands.

Where to find Zelda TotK Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

As the name suggests, the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is found on the peak of Mount Lanayru in Zelda TotK. You need to get to the highest point on Mount Lanayru, the exact coordinates being 3846, -1306, 0539

Unlike some other towers, there is no puzzle involved in opening up Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. However, getting to the tower itself is the challenging part. Since the tower is located in such a remote location, players will have to scale the entire mountain. Because of the location of Mount Lanayru, you must ensure you improve your cold resistance.

How to get to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK has nothing blocking access to the tower. You can activate it simply as soon as you get to the tower, but getting to the tower itself is not an easy task.

First of all, you need to be able to resist the cold temperature of the mountain. Make sure to eat spicy food, bring some of it with you, and wear armor sets that provide resistance against cold.

Next, you can try increasing your stamina before trying to scale the mountain. Either upgrade your total stamina or use food items that grant temporary stamina buffs. Climbing the mountain will drain a lot of your stamina so be prepared.

There are two methods you can use to climb Mount Lanayru. The first and basic method is to simply climb the mountain. You will find small ledges that allow you to stand and replenish your stamina in between. All you need to do is keep an eye out for these and plan your route accordingly. Planning ensures you don’t fall in the middle of your climb.

Next, a lot of rubble is falling on Mount Lanayru. You can use this to get to the top quickly and easily. For this method, you need to have unlocked Link’s Recall ability. The ability allows you to rewind any moving object, and this includes falling rubble.

Jump on one of the falling boulders, and use the Recall ability on the boulder. This causes the boulder to go back up the path it fell from. Once you get to the top of the boulder’s path, you can use the same for another boulder if you still have a long way to go. Alternatively, jump off the boulder and glide to your destination.

Once you get to the Mount Lanayru tower, simply interact with the console here to activate the tower jump platform. This will unlock the Mount Lanayru map segment of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.