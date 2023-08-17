Baldur’s Gate 3 Background Goals Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several backgrounds for the players to select during character creation, while companions come with pre-selected backgrounds. These backgrounds provide proficiencies in certain abilities and affect your choices in the game. On top of that, each background in Baldur’s Gate 3 also comes with its own set of goals.

BG3 Background Goals Explained

As mentioned before, each background has different goals to achieve. Players complete These objective tasks upon taking certain actions in the game or selecting a specific dialogue choice. For example, smooth-talking your way into a hostile area can act as one background goal.

Completing these background goals in Baldur’s Gate 3 not only awards players some precious Experience to level up but also grants them an Inspiration Point. Inspiration Points act as a modifier that allows players to reroll the dice in case of a failed roll. Using Inspiration Points, players can roll two dice simultaneously, and the higher dice roll is selected as their default roll.

Remember that 4 Inspiration Points in BG3 can be stacked at once, so if players have four, they should use them as other inspiration points gained will go to waste.

Baldur’s Gate 3 All Background Goals

There are 13 different backgrounds to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, each with its own set of objectives or background goals. For your ease in gameplay, we have covered all of them below.

Acolyte

Saving The Heretic: Learn about Maglubiyet and safely free his priest.

Her Gift of Silver: Recover Selune’s lost treasure through prayer.

Treefather’s Sorrow: Unleash Silvanus’ curse upon the grove.

A Kiss Without Mercy: Endure the ritual of Loviatar until Abdirak is pleased.

Silvanus’ Solitude: Witness the ritual that seals off the grove from the world.

Last Rites of The Dark Dancer: Complete Eilistraee’s ritual of sorrow and obtain her blessed blade.

A Unified Spirit: Pray with the Flaming Fists at Waukeen’s Rest.

The Final Scribe’s Boon: Discover Jergal’s amulet in the chapel’s hidden tomb.

Tipping The Scales: Earn the worship of the Kuo-Toa.

Fate Must Wait: Resurrect anyone in your party.

Justice Sees All: Discover why Anders betrayed Tyr.

Shatter The Moon: Destroy Selune’s protection over the Underdark fort.

Divinity Undone: Unlock and read the Book of Dead Gods.

Charlatan

Very Important Parasite: Deceive any of the guards in the goblin camp.

Cheese Your Way Through: Talk your way past the bandits and enter the chapel.

Merciless: Manipulate the Flind into eating itself.

Silver Blades, Silver Tongue: Convince Kith’rak Voss to leave without violence.

Spiked: Poison the beer in the goblin camp.

Mirror Master: Trick the Ornate mirror in the Thayan cellar.

Flexible Diplomacy: Betray the tieflings after convincing them to free Lae’zel.

Anything for A Profit: Steal the toe ring from Crusher without getting caught.

Devil’s Advocate: Interrogate the dead mind flayer without drawing suspicion.

A Better Offer: Convince the pit spiders to attack the goblins.

The Importance of Networking: Talk your way into the Zhentarim Hideout.

One of Us: Use the Hag’s mask to peacefully bypass her thralls.

Just Passing Through: Trick the goblins in Moonhaven.

Criminal

A Fine Fortune: Steal an item worth at least 1000 gold.

Friend of The Family: Become an ally of the Zhentarim.

Escape Artist: Escape from jail after being arrested.

Slaughter’s Prize: Side with Minthara to loot and slaughter the grove.

Finders Keepers: Refuse to return Barth’s locket.

Serpent’s Bounty: Take Zevlor’s payment for killing Kagha.

Blood Price: Murder an innocent civilian.

Heretic: Steal the Idol of Silvanus.

Open For a Surprise: Acquire the Iron Flask from the Zhentarim.

Swiftly Stolen: Steal the duergar boots from the gnome.

Jailbreaker: Rescue and smuggle Sazza out of the grove.

A Sound Investment: Give Mol money to start a guild in Baldur’s Gate.

Culling The Crowd: Use poison to kill the drunk goblins in camp.

Lesser Evils: Rob, the enthralled fishermen

Entertainer

The Price of Ink: Free Oskar the painter from the Zhentarim.

The Art of Agony: Perform for Loviatar’s pleasure in her ritual.

Life of The Party: Take part in the goblin camp’s toast.

Made You Look: Earn Mattis’ respect by taking his ring.

Celebrant: Enjoy a dance in camp with the tieflings.

Give Them A Show: Get the goblins on your side while dueling Crusher.

Chicken Chase Extraordinaire: Win a match of the chicken chase.

A Bard’s Muse: Inspire Alfira the bard.

Heart of The Creator: Perform in a play with Bernard the automaton.

Feel The Beat: Successfully perform on the goblin war drum.

A Story for The Ages: Turn someone to your side with a well-timed tale.

Folk Hero

Unmasking The Truth: Free one of the Hag’s masked thralls.

A Timely Rescue: Save Findal from the goblins who kidnapped him.

The Most Unfortunate Gnome: Rescue the gnome from his fate at the windmill.

Rescued From The Flames: Rescue the people inside the burning buildings at Waukeen’s Rest.

Liberator: Liberate the enthralled fishermen from the mind flayer.

The Bard with Nine Lives: Rescue Volo from the goblin camp.

Saved By a Thread: Save Smythin from his lethal fall.

Fate Worse Than Death: Save Liam from his goblin torturers.

Guardian of The Forgotten: Save the tieflings from the goblin assault.

A Lethal Endeavor: Escort Baelen out of the field of bibberbangs.

Snake Whisperer: Protect Arabella from Kagha and her serpent.

Protector of The Small: Save Mirkon from the harpies.

Soul Warden: Save Nadira from the bugbear assassin.

Guild Artisan

In Working Order: Repair the elevator in the Zhentarim hideout.

The Spider’s Gift: Identify the drow armor near Waukeen’s Rest.

Treasure & Tramp: Observe the effects of the Chest of the Mundane.

An Acquired Taste: Drink one of Auntie Ethel’s unique potions.

The Apprentice Turns Master: Craft Nettie’s antidote in the cauldron.

Valued Customer: Trade with someone who has High approval of you.

A New Vision: Reforge the broken spear.

An Artist in Need: Rescue Oskar, the painter from the Zhentarim.

Mind over Mushrooms: Gather ingredients for Omeluum’s potion.

A Golden Masterpiece: Sell an item worth at least 1000 gold.

The Finest Ingredients: Create a masterwork weapon from Sussur Bark.

Regeneration: Restore power to the elevator in the Arcane Tower.

Noble

Protector of The Duke: Rescue Counsellor Florrick from the burning inn.

Lest Ye Be Judged: Learn Astarion’s history as a magistrate.

Noblesse Oblige: Dismiss a companion for interrupting a conversation.

Soul for Sale: Acquire a Soul Coin for your personal collection.

Blueblood Solidarity: Learn Wyll’s family history.

Bodyguards for Hire: Recruit the ogres to protect you.

Eldritch Authority: Become a True Soul.

Fine by Me: Use your wealth to bribe a guard.

Dragon’s Horde: Have at least 2000 gold among the party.

A Man of Many Talents: Expand your retinue by bringing Volo to camp.

Penchant for Diplomacy: Reach a High level of approval with a companion.

Outlander

Nest Egg: Take an item from the Carrion Crawler nest.

Rock Steady: Survive the bandits’ rolling boulder trap.

Mushroom Enthusiast: Destroy each kind of hazardous Underdark mushroom.

Clever Cuckoo: Steal from the giant bird’s nest in the Underdark.

Abyss Jumper: Enter the Underdark through the bottomless well.

A Noble Endeavor: Effectively use a noblestalk mushroom.

Sticky Fingers: Secure the pouch from the spider crevice.

Cub Tamer: Successfully tame the owlbear cub.

Walking On Air: Successfully use a fairy ring

A Mother’s Fury: Triumph over the mother Owlbear.

Curse Breaker: Discover the curse of Yeenoghu and destroy his hyenas.

Eyes of The Wild: See past the illusion covering the swamp.

Sage

A Natural Alliance: Recognize the druid and Harper armor.

The Phases Unfold: Solve the moon puzzle sealing the door to the Underdark.

Secrets of The Matron: Read the obscure text by a drow matron.

Reanimator: Correctly follow Gale’s instructions to resurrect him.

The Forbidden Arcane: Read Omeluum’s notes on illithid magic.

Secrets of The Sussur Tree: Read the Treatise on Anti-Magic.

Secrets of The High Chieftain: Read Volo’s Guide to Goblins.

Roots of The Grove: Learn local history from the druidic frescos.

Secrets of the Necromancer: Discover the strange nature of the Thayan tome.

All Knowledge Is Worth Having: Finish reading the Thayan tome of necromancy.

Secrets of the Shadow Druids: Discover and read Faldorn’s Canticle.

A Solitary Spider: Read the arachnomancer’s journals at the bottom of the well.

Secrets of the Sundering: Unlock and read the Book of Dead Gods.

Soldier

Pentacrush: Kill 5 enemies in a single run

Stalwart Heart: Persuade Rolan to stay and protect the grove

Chain of Command: Follow Flaming Fist orders at the burning inn

Conquer the Conquerors: Defeat the Githyanki raiding squad

Crow Crusher: Kill every leader in the goblin camp.

Warrior of the Hells: Kill the cultist leader seeking Karlach

Start Them Young: Inspire the tiefling children to train harder.

Drowned In the Dark: Defeat the duergar patrolling on the Ebonlake.

No One Left Behind: Ensure all of the Grove’s defenders survive the first goblin assault.

Strategist: Destroy a powerful foe in one strike.

One for the Ages: Survive a fight in which you kill ten or more enemies.

Urchin

What Price Dignity?: Steal the toe ring from Crusher without getting caught.

Protect Your Own: Protect the child who took the locket from Barth.

Born Innocent: Save the owlbear cub from the goblins.

Mercenary: Get some coin out of the Zhentarim survivors.

The Allure of Coin: Steal from a child charmed by harpies.

Pyramid Scheme: Convince the ogres to work for you without giving them gold.

Artful Dodger: Earn Mattis’ respect by taking his ring.

Family Comes First: Encourage Meli to tell the truth about the amulet.

Not On My Watch: Save Arabella from Kagha and her serpent.

Hunger Never Fades: Fill your plate at Raphael’s House of Hope.

Slaying The Piper: Rescue Mirkon from the harpies.

Idolatry: Help Mol steal the Idol of Silvanus.