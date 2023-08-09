Baldur’s Gate 3 Ornate Mirror Answers To Open The Secret Cellar Door

Some quests are more than what meets the eye. One of these quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the “Search the Cellar” quest. One of the biggest parts of this quest is unlocking the path leading deep into the cellar. The path is locked by an Ornate Mirror and players need to answer its questions before they can enter the secret cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3. This guide will explore how to get to the Ornate Mirror and how to get it to open the path deep into the cellar.

Where to find the Ornate Mirror in BG3

BG3 Ornate Mirror can be found inside the secret cellar in the Blighted Village. You will come across the Blighted Village as you make your way toward the Goblin Camp to find druid Halsin. While you can venture to this place without the quest, reading the Apprentice’s Journal will actually give you the quest to Search the Cellar.

The journal leads players into a secret cellar found in Blighted Village. In Blighted Village, players can head into the Apothecary’s house. Here, you can move the crate next to the bookshelf. The crate reveals a lever that you can interact with and move the bookshelf to reveal the path leading to the cellar.

Head on the path leading to the cellar and defeat the enemies that attack you here. As you head on, the path ahead is blocked. Head east from here and players can find an Ornate Mirror on the wall which seems suspiciously out of place for its surroundings, and this is the mirror players are looking for in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ornate Mirror answers

As you interact with the Ornate mirror in BG3’s secret cellar, it will start speaking to the player. The mirror acts as a guard for the cellar’s secret and has been placed by the necromancer who is posing as the doctor in Blighted Village.

To open the Baldur’s Gate 3 secret cellar entrance door, players need to talk to the Ornate Mirror and convince the mirror that you are actually an ally of the mirror’s master so it would let you pass.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Ornate mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3 will talk to you, and you need to select the following dialogue options as they appear:

Q: Speak your name.

A: Tell it your name

Q: If you are known to my master, step forward and declare yourself an ally.

A: Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s.

Q: What think you of the zulkir known as Szass Tam?

A: Szass Tam is a foul, wretched creature.

Q: Tell me, why might one use balsam ointment?

A: I read a doctor’s journal – he used balsam to clean a wound.

Q: …if you could see anything in me, what would it be?

A: I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head.

If you answer all the questions correctly, the mirror will believe that you are indeed an ally to its master, and lower down revealing the path leading deeper into the cellar.