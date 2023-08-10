How To Rescue The Gnome In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents you with a plethora of moral choices throughout the entirety of its campaign. Many of these take place in the campaign but some you’ll be forced to make while traveling through the game world, and in side quests. One such side quest takes place in the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3 where you will have to rescue the Gnome.

As you approach the windmill, you’ll hear some cries for help and laughter coming from a pack of goblins. As you approach, you will see that the goblins have tied a Gnome to the Windmill and are having a bit of fun.

You can confront the goblins and make a choice. You can either rescue him and cut him down, or leave him hanging on the windmill.

Gnome Location in Blighted Village in BG3

The quest “Rescue the Gnome” is found within the northern area of the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3. Explore a bit until you come upon a windmill. It will be up a flight of stairs. The map above shows the exact location of the windmill and the quest.

Talk to the Goblins

Once you’re at the windmill, talk with the Goblin named Frezzerk. Exhaust the dialogue until you reach a point where you’re given the option to either free the goblin or walk away. To go the passive route, you can use one of three skill checks; Persuasion, Intimidation, and Deception.

Pick the option you are most adept at to have a higher chance of success. If you’re successful here you can simply move on to the next step. Else you will need to fight the goblins. If you kill Frezzerk first then all other Goblins will flee. Afterward, you’ll be able to rescue the Gnome in Baldur’s Gate 3

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Free the Gnome

Once you’ve health with Frezzerk and his band of goblins in one of the two ways, you’ll need to free the Gnome from the windmill. To do this, you need to go into the windmill tower. This can be done simply by walking around it until you spot a collapsed wall that allows you to go inside.

Once inside, stop the spinning cogs by interacting with the brake lever. Finally, head back outside, and unshackle the Gnome from the Windmill.