How To Win Chicken Chaser In Baldur’s Gate 3

Aside from slaying enemies and embarking on lengthy expeditions, Baldur’s Gate 3 also has an entertaining and enjoyable mini-game called the “Chicken Chaser.”

In Chicken Chaser, you must guide the chicken to an obstacle course and make it reach the torches. Completing this will grant you the “Chicken Chaser” title.

You will be given a 1-minute duration to pull this off. You can place a bet of up to 300 gold, and if you don’t want to risk any money, you can play for the title. Remember, only one party member can take part in this game.

You can play this game by visiting the left side of the Goblin Camp Entrance near the Druid’s Groove. The Chicken Chaser game is organized by an NPC named Krolla. Speak to Krolla, and she will guide you about the game.

However, as easy as the game might sound, dealing with the chicken will be very frustrating in Baldur’s Gate 3. That is why we have put this guide to help you out in this matter.

How to chase a Chicken in BG3

After speaking with Krolla and learning the rules, you can start the Chicken Chaser in Baldur’s Gate 3 by standing in the circle near the entrance. When the game starts, you have to approach the chicken. The chicken will run away when you get close to it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can clear obstacles from Chicken’s path and place blocks in certain areas to prevent it from going there. The chicken in BG3 can also jump over certain obstacles. You can block its way out to prevent him from going back and force it to move forward.

Another thing you can do is to create a single track by moving obstacles and making the chicken go through it. But it will be tough to do this in 1 minute time.

How to cheat at the Chicken Chaser

You can look at the obstacle course of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Chicken Chaser game before you talk to Krolla and start the game. The more interesting fact is that you can even move obstacles and create a single track for the chicken.

The obstacles painted in red will anger Krolla if you shift them. But you can still move them as there are no Goblins present. But this approach has a catch. When the game starts, Krolla will rearrange all the obstacles to their previous spots.

You must take advantage of your time until she moves all the objects. You can place some containers at the entrance, keeping Krolla busy while you can chase the chicken quickly.

Rewards

After you emerge victorious in chasing a chicken in BG3, you can expect cheating from Krolla if you have placed a bet. She initially refuses to give you winnings and states that only a Goblin can win this game.

Here at this point, you can take two different approaches: You can persuade her to give you winnings by using the “We’re having fun, Why ruin it now?” from the dialogues. Alternatively, you can use the Illithid Mind Control to make her pay your winnings.