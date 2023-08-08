How To Open Selune Gilded Chest In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with various mysterious puzzles, and the Selune Gilded Chest is one of them. A magical seal guards this chest. You can unlock it using a specific solution. This chest is located in the Owlbear Cave of BG3, which you reach northeast of the Blighted Village. The coordinates are x-axis 85 and y-axis 444.

After dealing with the mama Owlbear and Owlbear cub, head inside the Owlbear cave, there will be a river in the center, and the Selune Gilded Chest will be right on the side, glowing in blue. Anyone who attempts to open the chest without knowing the proper solution to its puzzle suffers massive damage.

Selune Glided chest puzzle solution in BG3

Once you see the chest, you need to focus on a way to open it. It would be best if you had a solution to open the Selune Seal Guarding the Gilded Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Beware not to get too close to the chest, as it will deliver a massively damaging blow.

You cannot directly approach this holy chest and must go around the back of the cave first. You will spot a statue here that will provide you with the solution to the Selune Gilded Chest puzzle. There will be a little gap in the ground to reach the statue.

Make sure you jump across this gap instead of going near the chest and reaching the statue. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Selune’s Chest Puzzle Solution is relatively straightforward; you only need three steps to complete it.

Perform a Perception Roll

Once you have reached the statue, go behind it and pick up the prayer sheet there. You can do this by performing a successful Perception Roll before it. But you must ensure that the character you choose has a high Perception.

So keep that in mind and keep trying repeatedly by switching characters unless you succeed. Once you follow, the Selunite Prayer Sheet will appear on the ground that you can pick up and then go back near the chest.

Give the Prayer Sheet to another character

After obtaining the Selunite Prayer Sheet, you need a character that excels in religion to perform the Religion Roll in Baldur’s Gate 3. Select your character and make them read the sheet while standing close to the chest. If they can do so, the religious roll is successful.

Shadowheart is not the best character to have on your team during this. She will object to this and not let you get the job done. You can convince her through dialogue, but placing her outside the cave is best to avoid disapproval.

Open the Selune Gilded chest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once your Religion roll is successful and the character has read the Selunite Prayer Sheet, the Gilded Chest will open and reveal the items within. It will contain the Idol of Selune, Selunite Rite, Bloodstone, Silver Necklace, and Moondrop Pendant.

The loot is not very impressive compared to the trouble of unlocking the chest, but you can always sell the items for gold in BG3.