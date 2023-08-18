How To Power Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Arcane Tower in BG3 is home to cleric Lenore De Hurst, who is studying the nature and plants of the Underdark. The Arcane Tower can be dangerous if ventured into unprepared, but it is also a place filled with some useful weapons, items, and secrets.

Here are some of the items you can find in the Arcane Tower in BG3:

A Chest of the Mundane that contains scrolls and boots of Mystra’s Grace.

Scroll of Mage Armour

Staff of Arcane Blessing

Club of Hill Giant Strength

Tongue of Madness and Timmask Mushroom Spores to advance the quest “Remove the Parasite”.

How to find the Arcane Tower in BG3

The Arcane Tower in BG3 is in the Underdark region, south of Underdark beach, and west of the Selunite Outpost. The tower is surrounded by a mushroom forest and is heavily fortified with Arcane Turrets. They immediately lock on you and cause heavy damage.

How to enter the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

Avoiding the turrets by hiding behind objects, use Grant Flight, Misty Step or Jump to jump right over to the left side of the tower on the mushrooms to bypass the turrets and reach the backyard of the Arcane Tower in BG3. Another way to enter the tower without getting obliterated by the turrets is to use the magical Sussur Bloom flowers, our guide here covers the flowers in detail.

How to power up the Arcane tower

Arcane Tower is also powered by the infamous Sussur Bloom flowers which neutralize the turrets because of their anti-magic properties in BG3. Once you have the Sussur Bloom you can find a locked door at the bottom of the tower. You can easily lockpick this door. Once inside, combine the Sussur Bloom with the power generator and congratulations you have powered up the Arcane Tower.