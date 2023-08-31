How To Get Head And Shaft Of The Broken Spear In Baldur’s Gate 3 

During the early stages of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find the Head and Shaft and the Broken Spear during your exploration. Although they are both useless separately, when combined, they craft a rare weapon. But to do so, you will need to find them first.

As you head out of the Druid’s Grove and explore, you will find 3 characters, with one near death. Go to them, and you will find the first item on the soon-to-be-dead person. That is where you will start the quest to remake the broken spear.

Shaft of the Broken Spear Location in BG3

The shaft of the broken spear will be located on Edowin’s body, the eldest sibling. He will already be injured by the time you get there. Just interact with the siblings. From here, you can try and help them or kill the remaining two.

But regardless of what you do, Edowin will die, and you will find the spear shaft on his body. Simply loot him when he is dead. Doing this will earn you half of your prize.

Head of the Broken Spear in Baldur’s Gate 3

The head of the broken spear will be located near the shaft. Just head down the road until you see a waterfall. Cross it, and you will enter a cave. In the cave, you find yourself an Owlbear with its cub. The head of the spear will be lodged in it.

It was the Owlbear that gravely injured Edowin, the eldest sibling. He was fighting it when his spear got broken with the head stuck in the creature. Now, getting the head of the spear is a little bit difficult. You can try a few Animal Handling checks, but the creature will not allow you to remove it.

You will have little choice but to slay it. Once the Owlbear is taken care of, loot the body for the head of the spear.

How to combine Head and Shaft of the Broken Spear

Once you have both the parts of the broken spear, you can combine them by following these steps.

Open your inventory

Select a piece of the spear and right-click on it. You will see an option by the name ‘combine.’

Put the other piece of the spear in the empty box.

Click the combine button on the bottom. And that is it.

After you follow these steps, you will be rewarded with the ‘Vision of the Absolute’ spear. It does 2-9 damage. It also binds characters that fail a dexterity saving throw. And also does 2-12 bonus damage to creatures with multiple sets of eyes.

This includes spiders and more. This is a good addition to your arsenal in the early game stages. But you will find better equipment later and need to switch over.