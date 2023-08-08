How To Get Iron Flask In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3 can capture beasts inside it. The beast the flask captured, in this case, is The Spectator. It is a tough boss that can wipe out your whole party quickly. There are different uses for this Iron Flask in BG3.

With the description of the Iron Flask out of the way, let us look into the location of this rare item.

Iron Flask location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The flask is inside a chest. You must enter a cave in the Risen Road area to find that chest. You will explore this area during the “Find the Missing Shipment” side quest of Baldur’s Gate 3. Gnolls protect this cave, and you can reach it by moving north till you reach coordinates x-axis 36 and y-axis 626.

Defeat the Gnolls and proceed inside the cave, where you will encounter two NPCs, Rugan and Olly. Rugan will stick in the cave, so you must help him before engaging him in dialogue. Rugan has the coveted flask, so you can convince him to hand it over to you if you are careful with your dialogues.

You can also resort to theft and sneakily steal it from him. Another way is to start a fight with him and his companion that will end in their demise. It is to be noted that you will not get the flask directly but the Zhentarin chest that contains the Iron Flask.

What to do with the Iron Flask in BG3

Once you have successfully laid your hands on the Iron Flask in BG3, you can throw it on enemies, give it to an NPC, or open it to gain some EXP.

Throw it on enemies

You can use it to call upon a Spectator to fight off your enemies and deal damage to them by simply throwing it on the enemies.

Giving it to NPC Zarys

On the other hand, you have the option to give to an NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can get different rewards like Harold Crossbow from the NPC in return. You can find her in Waukeen’s Rest at the Zhentarim hideout, but ensure you have not opened the chest before handing it over to her. If you open it and give it to her, it will result in absolute chaos.

Opening it yourself

The Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3 is closed with a brass stopper; you can take it out to peek inside. First, you must run an Intelligence check on it and then open it to unleash the Spectator confined inside. This Spectator is a Level 5 enemy and will start attacking you as soon as it comes out. Take this enemy down after a challenging fight, and you will be rewarded with experience.