How To Find Chest Of The Mundane In Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting some magical items as soon as possible when you are playing BG3 can prove very helpful. One of those items is known as the Chest of The Mundane in Baldur’s Gate 3. This item can reduce the weight of other items and lets you carry more items, ultimately increasing the quota of your character to carry more.

Getting the item can be a hassle, but it’s all worth it. Don’t worry; we got you covered!

Chest of the Mundane location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The chest can be found in the premises of the Arcane Tower, but to get there, you must first pass through the Underdark area and proceed Southwest. Equipping the high jump ability like Psionics Jump can help you greatly in this area as exploding shrooms and poisonous fumes surround it.

As soon as you make your way to the Arcane Towers. We suggest you equip a combination of Feather Fall and Psionics Jump, as it will help you a lot in the hurdles that are about to come.

Evading the Arcane Turrets

The turrets in Baldur’s Gate 3 are annoying as they laser your character’s health, and fighting them can be challenging. The best way to rid yourself of them is to avoid them and traverse around the Arcane Tower and descend below it.

To mitigate their attacks, they use the giant rocks as cover and navigate the tower. However, they will inevitably attack you at some point, so you have to make your moves fast and travel as quickly as possible.

Make your way onto the large shroom-surfaced platform in Baldur’s Gate 3. Then trail to the shroom surfaced area as much as you can until you escape the radial of the Arcane Turrets, After that, head down until you see a glowing tree.

The glowing tree will give you the flower named Sussor Bloom. Acquire it and explore the area and you will find a door, lockpick it and head inside the Tower.

After entering the tower, you will find a Power generator. Insert the Sussur Bloom you acquired into it. This powers up the Arcane Tower and takes away the energy from the Arcane Turrents, leaving the radius of the turrets safe to explore.

Take the staircase leading you upwards, and then take the elevator. Ascend two floors up until you find a door and enter it. You will find the infamous Mundane Chest.

What to do with the chest of the Mundane in BG3

The chest is magical as it can store many items and transform them into common items like forks, plates, etc. To maximize the usage of it, all you have to do is take each character of your party member and make their backpacks and store all of their items inside those.

Then insert the backpacks individually inside the Mundane Chest. You will find that the Chest will transform them into the items mentioned above. Seriously How unique is this chest?

Use the Mundane Chest like a Bag of Holding

Larian Studios have not yet added Bag of Holding in BG3 as it was a part of their previous games. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Mundane of the Chest is the equivalent of the Bag of Holding. The chest offers the same abilities as the Bag of Holding and can replace the infamous item.

The catch here is that the chest weighs heavily, and you must have a character bear the weight of it, and it must be of solid likes. But if you want to feel nostalgic and want the Bag of Holding, you can use the Bag of Holding Mod. Using it will have repercussions, as it might get you banned from Baldur’s Gate 3.