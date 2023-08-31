Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Approval Rating Guide

The Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the companions whose approval rating will go up if you perform actions he likes. Wyll, being the Blade of Frontiers hero with an evil fiend who grants him his magical powers, is not what you might seem to think of him.

He is still quite friendly in BG3, and you can even romance Wyll with a good approval rating. In BG3, an approval system will go up or down depending on what you do and which character’s approval rating you are looking at.

I will give you complete details about increasing the Wyll approval rating in Baldur’s Gate 3 and tell you the choices you should avoid.

How to gain Wyll approval in BG3

Wyll, despite drawing powers from an evil deity, is friendly and humble. He can also be easily managed if you are intuned with Shadowheart’s approvals and disapprovals. He likes heroic activities like saving lives and fighting against evil.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Wyll’s approval will go up if you act as follows.

You must act as a hero and show this in your actions and dialogue options. Choose options like helping others, saving the innocent, being selfless, and being a typical hero. Have a moral and ethical standpoint in any situation that saves the most lives.

Wyll approval will go up if you have negative opinions of goblins and other monsters in BG3. He hates the goblins to the point that he approves if you fight and kill Goblins.

Besides being a hero, positive actions like scratching dogs, freeing slaves, or helping the refugees in Druid Grove will also help increase your approval rating.

Wyll Approval down choices

Wyll is your typical hero and demands you to be brave in your words and deeds. If you have a cowardly approach to problems and run away from dealing with enemies, he will disapprove of you. He hates the Goblin, and if you side with the goblins in BG3, he will permanently leave your party.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can get his disapproval if you perform the following actions in Baldur’s Gate 3.