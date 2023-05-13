As opposed to the game’s Wii U version, most of the things in Nintendo Switch version are unlocked from the very onset of the game. In this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Unlockables Guide, we have discussed all that you need to know about unlocking every single piece of kart, course, character, and even the Golden Parts in the game.

Acquiring the Gold Mario and other gold parts in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe requires you to beat the toughest challenges the game has to offer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Unlockables

When it comes to unlockables, most of the things i.e. characters, tracks, modes, and kart parts are available from the very onset of the game. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, Nintendo changed things a little as compared to the game’s Nintendo Wii U version. Below is an overview of everything you need to know!

Deluxe Characters

With the sole exception of the Gold Mario, each character in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available from the start of the game.

Deluxe Tracks

Like characters, every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – and that includes DLC courses – is available from the get-go.

Deluxe Modes

Like characters and courses, all modes in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – even the new ones – are available from the start.

Deluxe Kart Parts

Now this is where things get a little different. kart parts i.e. Bodies, Wheels, and Gliders unlock as you continue to collect Coins. Coins in the game are scattered all across the courses and are easy to collect.

These parts randomly unlock every 30 Coins collected and increase to 50 Coins after the 500 Coins milestone. To give you a general idea of what to expect, there are twenty-three Karts, seventeen Bikes, twenty-one Wheels, and fourteen Gliders.

Gold Unlockables

How to Unlock Gold Mario

Firstly, progress through the 50cc, 100cc, and 150cc Grand Prix cups in order to unlock the 200c races.

Once done, make sure to secure the first place in these Grand Prix cups and you will see the Gold Mario in place of Metal Mario on your character selection screen.

Gold Kart Parts, Gold Wheels, Gold Gliders

In addition to the Gold Mario, there are more gold parts to acquire i.e. Gold Standard Body, Gold Wheels, and Gold Glider.

To unlock the Gold Standard Body, acquire a star in every Grand Prix cup in every engine class.

In order to unlock the Gold Wheels, beat the Staff Ghosts in all of the Time Trial challenges and to unlock the Gold Glider, earn 10,000 Coins in the game.