Where To Find Zevlor In Baldur’s Gate 3

Zevlor is an NPC character with red skin, pointy ears, and two large horns in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will first encounter him at the base camp around Emerald Grove. So in Act 1, you will see him there protecting the Tiefling camp. However, he will not be there next time. So you must undertake the quest to find Zevlor in BG3.

An important thing to note here is that there is a certain prerequisite with Zevlor in BG3. You can’t do this quest to find Zevlor until you complete the main quest, “Defeat Ketheric Thorm.” You can find him in the Tadpoling Center of the Mind Flayer’s Colony as you complete the main quest.

Zevlor and Zariel’s Asset location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your first interaction with Zevlor occurs at Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerald Grove, where he will lead the Tiefling refuges. Afterward, he will disappear with some of the refugees. So you must find him while completing the quest to go after Ketheric in BG 3.

Zevlor location

So use the nearest waypoint, which will happen to be the Last Light Inn. You can then meet with the Elturian Scoutt “Cerys” there. When you ask her about Zevlor’s location, she will mention that Cultists captured them. He has then disappeared along with half the party as well. It is unsure whether they have been caught on killed by the cultist.

So after this encounter, you must venture out to the Tadpoling center. You must jump down the tower opening while chasing the Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 to get here. This way, you will find a dungeon reminiscent of a Mind Flayer’s hive.

You will find a Neural Apparatus device on the right side, so make your way toward it. Once you interact with it, your tadpole will form a telepathic connection with the device. This way, you will learn that every Mind Flayer will be calling hungrily from their pods seeking release. Apart from them, you will sense other beings in the pods who are not yet infected and want to escape.

So among these trapped, you will also find Zevlor in one of the pods in BG3. As the device is open to your tadpole’s command, you can use your authority to release Zevlor from his pod.

However, this will release the Mind Flayers as well. So a battle will commence where you must fight against the Mind Flayer and its minions present there. During this, Zevlor will exclaim that his mind is his own. Therefore, you must complete this fight by killing all the enemies.

This way, Zevlor in BG3 will finally be released, and he will thank you for saving him from the influence of the Mind Flayer. You will also learn that during the ambush in Act 1. This was because he was captured by the cultist who promised him a purpose and everything he needed if he followed the Absolute. Also, for a while, he welcomed its influence which led him astray in BG3.

When Zevlor realized he was on the wrong side, it was too late for him. So, he was captured and imprisoned inside the pod by the cultist. Now that you have freed him, he will offer to help you by directing you toward the Ketheric location.

This, however, will be at the lower levels. After this, he will take your leave. This way, you will have completed the quest to find Zevlor and free him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Zariel’s Asset location

Moving onto Zariel’s Assets, these will be located in the other room in BG3. So make your way towards it while fighting the enemies in the surrounding area; this way, you will finally come across a brine pool in that room.

There you will find a pod, and inside, you will see the devil NPC Mizora, who, as it turns out, is Zariel’s Asset in Baldur’s Gate 3. So here, you will have the option to either set her free or annihilate her.

She will come out of the pod if you set her free using your tadpole’s command. This way, Mizora will thank you, and at that moment, Wyll will ask her to free him from her devil pact. She won’t release him at once; instead, she will give Wyll six months, after which she will release him from his contract.

This way, you will get a list of dialogue options, and if you choose the one with the reward option, you will have to pass the Persuasion check by rolling out the dice number 14 in BG3.

This way, Mizora will reward Wyll with an Infernal Rapier named Navir. You will find this late in your inventory; this devil will take her leave.

However, it would be best not to choose the annihilate option in BG3. The reason is that Mizora will drag Wyll alongside her into the depths of Hell if she dies. So benefit from Zariel’s Asset when you discover her in Baldur’s Gate 3.