Remnant 2 Sha’Hala Boss Guide

Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud is the final boss that you will encounter in the world of N’erud in Remnant 2.

It is a large apparition with multiple eyes on its head. All the moves that this boss throws are ranged projectiles. The boss fight itself isn’t very difficult if you know how to exploit Sha’Hala’s weakness.

This boss also has the ability to phase in and out of reality so attacking at appropriate times is essential for victory

. We recommend staying mobile through the entire fight as Sha’Hala throws multiple purple laser beams that can obliterate you if not dodged on time.

Where to find Sha’Hala in Remnant 2

Sha’Hala can be found in Sentinels Keep. It is a tower that contains the Custodian Core. To start this boss fight, interact with the terminal on the highest floor of Sentinels Keep.

Doing so will trigger a cutscene where Sha’Hala will Phase Through the Core and start attacking you in Remnant 2.

How to defeat Sha’Hala in Remnant 2

Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud has a pretty big weak spot that you can exploit to do the most damage in Remnant 2. Notice the giant orb in its hands? You need to target that throughout the boss fight.

As the fight progresses, Sha’Hala spawns small hands in the air. These work as sentry torrents and will shoot purple lasers at you.

Make sure to destroy them when possible because the boss keeps spawning them. If they are left unattended, you will get overwhelmed later by the barrage of lasers raining down on you from all directions.

Along with these sentry’s hands, Sha’Hala also spawns small green orbs that can be destroyed to gain ammo. Just make sure that no other attack is being cast on you while you are distracted by shooting at the orbs.

When Sha’Hala phases out of reality, the arena will turn dark and large hands will appear out of the ground. This is an opportunity to deal massive damage by shooting its hands. Focus all your firepower on these hands while the arena is dark.

Rewards for defeating Sha’Hala

After defeating Sha’Hala, you will receive the following items:

Lumenite Crystals

Eidolon Shard

Tome of Knowledge

Segment

Void Cinder (Conditional Drop)

In order for Void Cinder to drop, you must first slot the Override Pin in the terminal. Then you can fight the boss. Failing to do so will not result in losing Void Cinder (used to craft a rare gun) but will also prevent you from revisiting N’Erud in the future.