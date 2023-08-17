How To Cure The Poisoned Gnome In Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a lot of side quests you can pick up in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of these quests is to help the Poisoned Gnome named Thulla. Thulla is part of the Ironclan Gnomes and was attacked by Duergar, who left her in a poor state.

She can be found near the leader of the Myconid Colony. If you enter the Underdark from Goblin Camp, this will be among the first locations you can visit. Curing her is easy if you know what to do.

Curing the Poisoned Gnome in BG3:

You can cure the poisoned gnome in Baldur’s Gate 3 in two primary ways. One is through spells, while the other option is to cure her with an antidote for the poison.

Taking a first look at her, your Intelligence will suggest that she has been poisoned. You will need to further your dialogue with her and determine who poisoned her. The first dialogue will be short as she will be in no shape to talk. She will give you a hint that Duergar attacked her. You now have two options to proceed.

Use an Antidote

Curing the poisoned gnome using an antidote will be easy if you have picked up the Antitoxin along the way. If not, you can buy them from merchants at different locations or pickpocket a Duergar near the Gekh Coal at Underdark-Beach location. The Antidote is also purchasable from various merchant locations in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Use a Lesser Restoration Spell

A Lesser Restoration spell can also be used to cure the gnome. This spell is easier for the Cleric class to cast. The game also puts Shadowheart in your party as a Cleric so ensure she has learnt and prepared the spell. You can use this spell on Thulla by reaching into her character. The Lesser Restoration spell will work the wonder, and Thulla will return to her normal state in no time.

Poisoned Gnome Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3:

The Poisoned Gnome Thulla will immediately try to set off and save her family. If you want to get the rewards, stop her from going alone or accompany her. You will receive the Boots of Speed as a reward. You must take on the quest of saving Thulla’s Clan to receive these shoes as a reward.

Another way to get these shoes is to play dirty. Before curing her, rob her of the shoes and leave your way. The Boots of Speed are simple shoes with just one class action named “Click Heels.” This action will increase your movement speed by 2x and give you more opportunity attacks.