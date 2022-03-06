Elden Ring Legendary Armaments Locations Guide

There are a total of nine Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring that can offer you some unique skills. Normal weapons are cool but you know what are cooler? Legendary Armaments. This guide will tell you about the location of all these Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Legendary Armaments Locations

Finding all these nine Armaments is necessary for getting the Legendary Armaments achievement in the game so searching for them is essential if you are a completionist.

Legendary Armament #1 Location

The first Legendary Armament is Grafted Blade Greatsword. Finding this armament is pretty easy. You can simply go to Castle Morne and from there get down to Morne Mongrave, and you will encounter a boss there.

Defeat that boss, and you will get the sword. The location of this can be seen on the map above as well.

Legendary Armament #2 Location

The second Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is the Sword of Night and Flame. To find that sword, you have to go to the Manor Lower Level, which can be seen on the map.

Just run straight on the pathway and turn left. Then, move a little forward and take the right. From here, you will see a structure down there on the left side. Drop on it and move forward, and drop again. Here you will see a ladder going down from the room.

Get inside, and you will find the sword from a chest.

Legendary Armament #3 Location

The third Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is the Ruins Greatsword. You will get this Legendary Armament by defeating a boss in Redmane Castle.

Simply go to the location shown on the map above, and you will find that boss pretty Easily.

Legendary Armament #4 Location

The fourth Legendary Armament you are going to find in Elden Ring is Marais Executioner’s Sword. This one can be found easily by going to the location shown on the map below inside the Shaded Castle.

Legendary Armament #5 Location

The fifth Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is Dark Moon Greatsword. This is one of the most complicated Armament to find in Elden Ring.

You will find this Armament by putting the Ring on the finger of the doll at the location shown on the map below. But before that, you have to go through a lot of things. First, you have to make sure that you have defeated the Radahn boss and after that move to the Nokron External City.

Beat the enemies in the way and go to the Ancestral woods. You have to jump on the rooftops here and go to the Night’s Sacred ground to get the key item. Then, you have to take that secret item to Ranni and give that to her.

Now move to Renna’s Rise, and you will find a teleporter area that will take you to the Nokstella. There you will find a Doll. Talk to that doll till its Dialogue opens up and then follow the instructions, and you will eventually encounter an assassin.

Beat that assassin, take the key dropped by it to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, and open the chest you find there. Inside the Chest, you will find the Dark Moon Princess Ring.

After that, go to the Cathedral of Menus Celes and put the Ring on the finger of the doll, and you will get this sword.

Legendary Armament #6 Location

The sixth Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is Bolt of Gransax. For finding this one, you have to start from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace and get out of it.

You will see an elevator on the right side; use it to get down. When you are down, you will see a huge spear in front of you. Get onto that spear and move as much forward as you can, and you will get that Armament.

Legendary Armament #7 Location

The seventh Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is Eclipse Shotel. Finding this one is pretty easy.

You just have to go to the Castle Sol show on the map, and you will find this inside the Castle.

Legendary Armament #8 Location

The eighth Legendary Armament you will find in Elden Ring is Devourer Scepter. For finding this Legendary Armament, you have to go to the location shown on the map below.

After reaching that location, you either have to defeat the Knight Burnhal or complete his long quest for getting that Legendary Armament.

Legendary Armament #9 Location

The ninth and the final Legendary Armament you are going to find in Elden Ring is the Golden Order Greatsword. For finding this one go to the location shown on the map below, and you will reach the cave of the Forlorn in Consecrated Snowfield.

Inside the cave, go to the end, and you will get the ninth and the final legendary Armament in Elden Ring.