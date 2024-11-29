How To Get The Golden Order Greatsword In Elden Ring

A greatsword crafted from light and modeled after the Elden Ring, The Golden Order Greatsword was crafted by Radagon himself to solidify the legacy of the Golden Order. This legendary armament fell into misbegotten hands over the course of centuries.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Golden Order Greatsword and how you can use it with Magic builds. Be prepared to hike to the coldest region of the Lands Between.

Golden Order Greatsword Location

Golden Order Greatsword can be obtained by killing the Misbegotten Crusader inside the Cave of the Forlon. This optional boss is found at the end of a cave found in the Consecrated Snowfield.

The Cave of Forlon is at the northeast end of a ravine separating the Consecrated Snowfield’s northern and southern parts. Its entrance is to the southeast of the Minor Erdtree.

FYI The easiest way to reach it is through the Albanuric Rise to the south.

Once you enter the Cave of Forlon, progress through it until you reach the very end. Traverse the yellow fog gate to face the Misbegotten Crusader. He is the strongest Misbegotten enemy in the game with a whopping 9100 HP.

He uses the same attack pattern as the Leonine Misbegotten, and his weapon of choice is the Golden Order Greatsword. This enemy is weak to fire attacks, so we recommend using pyromancy spells (Giant spells) or applying Fire Grease to your weapon.

Once defeated, Misbegotten Crusader drops the Golden Order Greatsword, part of the 9 legendary armaments in the Elden Ring.

Golden Order Greatsword Stats and Requirements

The Golden Order Greatsword is a Holy weapon of choice for the gods. It requires 28 Faith, 21 Dexterity, and 16 Strength to wield. It has C scaling with Fai, D scaling with Dex, and E scaling with Str.

The unique skill for this weapon is Establish Order, which allows you to do a massive explosion.

As a special weapon, you can’t infuse it with any Ashes of War or consumables like grease. You can’t apply any magic to it, either. Golden Order Greatsword can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones up to +10.

At its highest level, it deals 210 Physical and 252 Holy damage. This weapon is most effective against the undead enemies due to its holy nature.

This greatsword weighs 10 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Golden Order Greatsword Best Build

As we are going with a level 150 build (end-game) for the Golden Order Greatsword. The stats should be distributed as following.

Vigor : 40

: 40 Mind : 25

: 25 Dexterity : 45

: 45 Faith: 70

As this is a Faith-based build, we recommend using Gravel Stone Seal +25 to cast the following incantations.

Frozen Lightning Spear

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike

Golden Vow

Bestial Vitality

Horned Bolt

Bestial Sling

Dragonbolt Blessing

For the secondary weapon, use the Halo Scythe. Light gear for better mobility and fast roll.

Use the following talismans.