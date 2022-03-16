Eclipse Shotel is a Curved Sword in Elden Ring that is considered one of the best legendary weapons in the game. You will find this weapon in the latter part of the game. This guide will give you complete details about finding the legendary armament Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring

Eclipse Shotel is a legendary weapon in Elden Ring that scales with Dexterity and Faith. This weapon is used for inflicting the death ailment on the enemies.

In order to find Eclipse Shotel, you need to go to the Mountaintops of the Giants and get inside Castle Sol.

You can find it in the Church of the Eclipse there. But getting there is not that simple because first, you will need to go all the way through Leyndell, the Capital City.

From there, in the northeast corner of the mountains, you will find Castle Sol which can be seen on the map below.

Now from the main gate of the Castle Sol, you will need to move straight, and you will see wooden stairs right in front. Use the stairs and get onto the platform. Use the stairs in the corner of the wooden platform to go up.

Now move straight and enter the building right in front of you. Use the stairs going up and get out from the other side of the building.

From there, you can see the door to the Church of Eclipse right in front of you. Move forward, climb stairs, and you will enter the Church of Eclipse.

You can find Eclipse Shotel on a corpse towards the front of the church.

Eclipse Shotel Skill

Eclipse Shotel comes with a unique skill called Death Flare, which is responsible for death ailment on enemies. You cannot infuse this weapon with any Ash of War in the game.

Moreover, you can’t enchant this weapon with magic. You can only upgrade this weapon using the Somber Smithing Stone.