Lake of Rot is one of the nastiest secret areas in Elden Ring this covered in Scarlet Rot. Getting across this area means you have to wade through the Scarlet Rot and hope you survive the journey. This guide will tell you complete details about how you can get to Lake of Rot in Elden Ring.

How to Get to Lake of Rot in Elden Ring

To get to Lake of Rot in Elden Ring, you can start from the Ainsel River Main site of grace. You have to continue to head south from the site of grace there and you will reach the Uhl Palace Ruins.

Enter the doorway between two huge statues there and continue to head downstream through the cave. Just out of the cave you will see a doorway that will take you to the Nokstella, Eternal City.

There, again head west and you will reach the water again. Continue to move forward till you reach the lift on the left side with two big statues next to its doorway.

Once you get to the bottom, continue to head straight through the cave right in front of the lift door. When you get out of the cave move forward in the southwest direction and you will find an entrance at the corner next to a cliff.

Move forward through the hallway there and it will take you to a lift at the end. Use that lift to head further down to the lake of Rot in Elden Ring.

When you get out of the lift you will see red treacherous water that will inflict scarlet rot on you if you stay in this for a long time. There are no NPCs or Merchants in this area, but you can collect different important collectibles here including some unique ones.

Our advice for getting through this area is to pack with you lots of Preserving Boluses to cure your rot buildup. You can also learn the Flame Cleanse Me Incantation to cure your rot.

You will also fight Astel, Naturalborn of the Void here that will drop Remembrance of the Naturalborn upon defeat.