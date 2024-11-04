How To Get Marais Executioner’s Sword In Elden Ring

Marais Executioner’s Sword belongs to the Greatsword category in Elden Ring and is one of the best mid-game swords for Strength, and Arcane builds. It is also a part of 9 legendary armaments required to unlock the Legendary Armaments trophy/achievement.

Obtaining Marais Executioner’s Sword is a massive task as it involves traveling to a secluded castle and fighting a legendary boss there. In this guide, we will help you acquire this sword by leading you to a castle doomed to rot away forever.

Marais Executioner’s Sword Location

Marais Executioner’s Sword can only be obtained by defeating Elemer of the Briar in the Shaded Castle. He is the boss of the area where you can meet and fight at the top of the castle.

FYI You can find two pieces of the Dectus Medallion or use the Virgin Abductor at the base of Raya Lucaria Academy to reach the Altus Plateau. Another method involves going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

However, reaching the Shaded Castle is a major task in itself. This castle is located in the Northern Region of the Altus Plateau, northeast of Mt. Gelmir. The whole castle is submerged in poison, and we recommend carrying Neutralizing Boluses.

Once you survive the castle and reach its top, you will be welcomed by its guardian, Elemer of the Briar. His attacks only deal physical damage, so we recommend carrying a shield that can absorb 100% of physical damage. Keep close to him, dodge or block the attacks, and land some hits once you see an opening.

Rinse and repeat until you succeed. Upon his death, Elemer of the Briar Drops Marais Executioner’s Sword.

Marais Executioner’s Sword Stats

Marais Executioner’s Sword requires 24 Strength, 23 Arcane, and 14 Dexterity to wield. It scales with these three stats and has C scaling with Str, D scaling with Arc, and E scaling with Dex.

This greatsword weighs 11.5 and can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. The unique ability for Marais Executioner’s Sword is called Eochaid’s Dancing Blade and it costs 15 FP.

The maximum damage this sword can deal is 230 Physical and 149 Magical at +10 (without any buffs). Marais Executioner’s Sword can be sold for 1000 Runes to any merchant.

It can’t be fused with any consumables or magic like other special weapons. You can’t apply a new Ash of War to it.

Marais Executioner’s Sword Best Build

The best build for Marais Executioner’s Sword is a mix of Strength and Arcane. This is a high-level/post-game build. We recommend using a dual wild build with Antspur Rapier in the off-hand.

FYI You can create the same build using Regalia of Eochaid, but we don’t recommend it. The Regalia of Eochaid deals less damage than Marais Executioner’s Sword and has inferior scaling.

For Shield, go with Banished Knight’s Shield and any medium armor paired with the White Mask to increase your attack power in case of bleeding from any enemy.

For Talismans, select the following.

Shard of Alexander (increases the damage of unique skill by 15%)

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Stats for the build should be

Strength : 47

: 47 Arcane : 50

: 50 Vigor : 40

: 40 Dexterity : 20

: 20 Endurance: 28

These are our primary stats for Marais Executioner’s Sword.

For the spell, use Flame, Grant Me Strength to increase your attack power. Thorny Cracked Tear is your best option for the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This is a great one-shot bleed build for most of the enemies in PvE mode. You can deal up to 6000 damage per attack with this build.