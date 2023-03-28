How To Get Devourer’s Scepter In Elden Ring

Of the many different weapons in Elden Ring, the Devourer’s Scepter is one of the Legendary Armaments that you can acquire early on in the game.

There are a lot of other Legendary Weapons as well, but most of them are swords that mainly rely on slicing through enemies swiftly – and are unlocked way later in the game.

The Devourer’s Scepter is a bit different than most weapons in Elden Ring. It’s a heavy hammer-type weapon (Warhammer), focusing on crushing enemies with its weight and might rather than cutting them up.

Using this weapon can be quite difficult since only players with a good few selected stats will be able to use it efficiently. But before we move on to the uses, let’s learn where to find the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring.

Devourer’s Scepter location in Elden Ring

You can get your hands on the Devourer’s Scepter fairly early on in Elden Ring, but finding its location can be a little bit tricky. You will obtain this weapon as a drop reward for defeating the Knight / Recusant Bernahl.

There are two main ways you can get your hands on this weapon. You can get it early on in the game with the first method, where Knight Bernahl mainly acts as an NPC that sells you Ashes of War at the Warmaster’s Shack in Stormhill.

The second method is to defeat the Recusant version of Bernahl, which is way late in the game – Specifically in Crumbling Farum Azula (Volcano Manor).

Kill Knight Bernahl at the Warmaster’s Shack

To obtain the Devourer’s Scepter with this method, all you have to do is to start a fight with and defeat Knight Bernahl while he is at the Warmaster’s Shack.

Though at this point this NPC isn’t a threat initially, starting a fight with him at this stage will cause him to pull out his Greatsword and fight back. Don’t take this fight lightly though, because Bernahl can be surprisingly dangerous.

Even though he fights with AI, it is highly intelligent, almost like a real player. Knight Bernal has quick movement. He will dodge your attacks and spells with fair ease and counterattack within seconds.

Additionally, he will also take the advantage of you drinking from your flasks to heal up by charging at you. Moreover, he also has the ability to heal from flasks himself during the fight as well.

All that combined with a few quick hits from his Greatsword will quickly put you into a life-threatening situation. That said, we recommend that you level up to at least level 30 before starting a fight with Knight Bernahl.

Once you defeat Knight Bernahl at this stage, you will automatically receive the Devourer’s Scepter, along with the full Beast Champion armor set that he wears.

Kill Recusant Bernahl at the Crumbling Farum Azula

The second method to obtain the Devourer’s Scepter involves you killing the Recusant Version of Bernahl in the late stages of the game, specifically when he disappears from the Warmaster’s Shack.

If that is the case, you will find him at the Crumbling Farum Azula (Volcano Manor). Rather than starting a fight against Bernahl, this time he invades you himself upon arriving at the location.

To reach this location, you can start off from the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in the northern region. From that point, exit from the door to your left and head up the stairs.

You will eventually arrive at the top on an inclined slope. You must travel down the slope into the building past the staircase. Right after you exit, you can turn towards a ladder that leads to a bridge below.

East over the bridge, you can find a chest that you can loot. You must linger here for a while, and Recusant Bernahl will eventually invade you. If that does not happen, you must make sure that you defeat Rykard and talk to Bernahl at the Volcano Manor again, exhausting all the dialogue options.

This time though, Bernahl comes at you with the Devourer’s Scepter itself in hand, rather than the Greatsword that he used previously. Considering that he actually wields this weapon now, he will be slightly stronger than before.

However, you yourself will be more experienced and stronger in such late stages of the game, and the fight won’t prove to be much more difficult in that case. Defeat the Recusant Bernal and you will be rewarded with the Devourer’s Scepter, along with:

Blasphemous Claw

Beast Champions Set

Devourer’s Scepter stats and info

The Devourer’s Scepter is a Legendary Armament Warhammer that not only looks pretty slick with a snake devouring the world but also holds the potential to crush pretty much any enemy it comes in contact with, regardless of how heavily armored they are.

The Devourer’s Scepter scales mainly with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Hence, the required stats to wield this weapon, along with the scaling are as follows:

Strength: 24 (D)

24 (D) Dexterity: 20 (D)

20 (D) Faith: 25 (D)

Keeping in mind the scaling and playstyle of this weapon, players looking for the best build for the Devourer’s Scepter should go for a Strength-Paladin-based build.

As for the weapon’s main attack stats, these are as follows:

Physical Attack: 107

107 Fire Attack: 69

69 Critical Attack: 100

You can further improve the efficiency of the Devourer’s Scepter by upgrading it with the Somber Smithing Stones. The upgrade stats for this weapon are listed below:

Level: +10

+10 Physical Attack: 262

262 Secondary Damage: 169

169 Strength: C

C Dexterity: C

C Faith: C

The special thing about the Devourer’s Scepter is its weapon skill, the Ashes of War: Devourer of Souls. This is a highly effective skill that costs 35 FP to use.

With this skill, you get somewhat of a long animation where Tarnished swings the weapon and smashes it on the ground, dealing AoE damage to nearby enemies and stealing their HP.

Although this is a very useful skill, it must be used carefully since you can take a lot of hits during the long animation time.