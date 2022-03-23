Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is one of the legendary bosses of Elden Ring, meaning that players should be prepared for a tough fight should they decide to defeat him. The following guide will highlight strategies and tips to help players defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Where to Find Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is an optional boss encounter in Elden Ring but a mandatory encounter to complete the Ranni, the Witch’s questline. Go to Grand Cloister, which is deep inside the Lake of Rot and a high-level area, to locate Astel.

What makes this boss fight truly iconic is that the boss has also appeared in Bloodborne.

Before discussing the fight and how to be victorious, here are some tips that you should keep in mind.

Fighting Astel becomes easier if you are at level 110 or above but a minimum level of 55-60 is recommended here.

The ideal weapon level for this fight is 19-22+ but you must have at least a level of 6+.

Use Mimic Tear Ashes combined with Halo Scythe to deal devastating damage.

Use Holy or Rot-focused spells.

Astel has an upper hand in long and midrange attacks and hence ranged players are advised to stick close to the boss.

How to Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring

Astel has a variety of brutal attacks that are usually easy to anticipate for counters. One attack, in particular, can blind players for a brief period. Read on to know every single tactic and attack the boss has.

The strategies for melee and ranged players in this fight are different. Whether you are a melee or a ranged player, Astel will not go down easily unless players know exactly what to do and how.

Melee Strategy

The best thing for melee users to do here is to use Holy Scythe or any other Holy Damage Ash of War to increase their damage. The fight starts with a huge distance between you and the boss. Try to dodge all incoming attacks to get in closer.

Now, start pounding your attacks on its head. After some time, the boss will teleport away. You must now confirm if Astel has teleported across the arena or is hovering above.

To defeat the boss without getting into all these troubles, upgrade your Mimic Tear Ashes and Halo Scythe. Now combine these two and see the deadly combination here that will finish the fight at the very beginning.

Ranged Strategy

Astel has devastating mid to long-range attacks which will take huge sips of your HP. So, magic wielders are recommended to stay close until you are very good at rolling and dodging.

You may also maintain a sweet spot and attack Astel with your magic and incantations until it teleports away. The players will find this helpful until the meteor phase come in and are in mid to short-range, baiting the tail attacks of Astel.

Spirit Ashes here can be a great source of distraction. Spirit Ashes will draw Astel’s attention and utilizing the opportunity, you can easily cast your spells here to deal surplus damage. But if you are not into Spirit Ashes, use Holy or Rot-focused incantations as they are most effective against Astel and are a kind of its weakness.