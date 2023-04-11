How To Get Old Lord’s Talisman In Elden Ring

The Old Lord’s Talisman forces your spells to last longer in combat in Elden Ring. It is extremely useful for anyone looking to improve their magic builds in the game. Your most powerful spell will be activated for a longer period to do more damage.

It goes without saying that the Old Lord’s Talisman is one of those unique talismans every spell caster or mage is going to want at some point in their Elden Ring journey.

Old Lord’s Talisman location in Elden Ring

The first step in finding the Old Lord’s Talisman in Elden Ring is to get to Crumbling Farum Azula. This can be done by killing the Fire Giant boss and then by performing a ritual with Melina at the Forge of the Giants Site of Grace to teleport you to Crumbling Farum Azula.

However, once you engage in this mission, it will close off access to certain quest lines in the open world so proceed at your own risk.

After you are done with the ritual, you will need to go all the way through the Farum Azula until you reach the site of grace, which will be “Beside the Great Bridge”.

So once you get there, you need to go out through the west exit after which you will find a large staircase on your left. It will act as a shortcut to reach the broken bridge above.

After that you need to move straight through the bridge towards the old castle, and once you pass the hallway make a right at the end towards the balcony in Elden Ring.

From there, you need to proceed right and then towards the end where you will find a ladder. So climb down the ladder and after that, it will be a straight path that will go directly to the tower at the end.

At this particular tower, you will find the chest with the Old Lord’s Talisman that you are looking for in Elden Ring. However, you won’t be able to get to the chest that easily as it will be guarded by several misbegotten. These creatures will be waiting to ambush you once you enter the room inside that tower so be prepared to take them out as well.

Kill them all and then proceed toward the chest to claim your prize. Apart from getting the Old Lord’s talisman, you will also find the Beastman’s Jar-shield in the small room as well.

Dueling Recusant Bernahl

It is vital to know that before reaching the room, you may encounter Recusant Bernahl as an NPC invasion in Elden Ring. The chances of this encounter depend on your current situation.

If you have taken out Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy at the Volcano tower, you will be invaded by Recusant Bernahl before reaching the room.

He is an agile foe and will attack you relentlessly, so you will have to take him out first. This can be done by evading his attacks and striking him at the right moments in order to get the Old Lord’s Talisman from the chest in Elden Ring.

In addition to the talisman, you can also get the Devourer’s Scepter from him, as well as the Beast Champion armor set.

Old Lord’s Talisman effects

If you are a spell caster, you are going to find the Old Lord’s Talisman pretty resourceful in Elden Ring. It helps in increasing the duration of your spells by 30 percent, meaning that your best spells are going to last longer to do more damage against some of the more difficult bosses in the game.

The additional advantages of using the Old Lord’s Talisman include that it doesn’t affect spells that are created by Ashes of War and neither does it increase the duration of the buffs that are related to the Ash of war ability.