Elden Ring Darkmoon Greatsword Builds Guide

In Elden Ring, you have the option to choose from dozens of weapons with their unique traits and abilities that they have to offer in combat. Players can make tons of unique builds centered around their favorite weapons. This guide covers the best builds for the Darkmoon Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Darkmoon Greatsword Builds

The Darkmoon Greatsword is a melee Weapon in Elden Ring that primarily scales in Intelligence, Strength, and Dexterity. The weapon is received after you give the Darkmoon Ring to Ranni. Therefore, you need to go through the full of Ranni’s quest to get the sword.

The Darkmoon Greatsword comes with a weapon skill that temporarily increases the magic attack power of the sword and applies a Frost stat to the weapon. A charge attack with the sword releases a blast of moonlight that greatly damages the enemy.

The weapon is not that powerful, but if you pair it with the right stats, armor, and skills, you can make the most out of the weapon in combat.

Below are the three Darkmoon Greatsword builds in Elden Ring that we suggest you use to make the game more fun.

Astrologer Darkmoon Greatsword Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Weapon: Darkmoon Greatsword

Darkmoon Greatsword Shield: None

None Staff: Carian Regal Scepter +9

Carian Regal Scepter +9 Armor: Snow Witch Hat and Black Knife Armor Set

Snow Witch Hat and Black Knife Armor Set Talismans: Stargazer Heirloom, Godfrey Icon, Erdtree’s Favor, and Radagon Icon

Stargazer Heirloom, Godfrey Icon, Erdtree’s Favor, and Radagon Icon Spells: Renalla’s Full Moon, Adula’s Moonblade, Loretta’s Mastery, and Comet Azur

Renalla’s Full Moon, Adula’s Moonblade, Loretta’s Mastery, and Comet Azur Spirit Ashes: Mimic Ashes Tear +10

How to Play with Astrologer Darkmoon Greatsword Build

This build requires the Astrologer class and your attribute distribution needs to be Mind focused. You need to invest around 40 points in Mind and then focus on Intelligence because all the spells for this build scale on INT.

The Black Knife Armor takes care of the Endurance, so you don’t need to waste points on it. We will use the same staff because of its highly rated scaling in Intelligence.

For the talisman, we will use Stargazer Heirloom because it increases the Intelligence by 5 and Godfrey Icon that enhances the damage of charged spells and skills.

Other talismans that we will use are Erdtree’s Favor and Radagon Icon, which raise max HP, stamina, equip load and shorten the spell casting time.

All of the spells used for this build scale in Intelligence and provide huge damage to your attacks. Loretta’s Mastery shoots four arrows at once that cost 50 FP. Rennala’s Full Moon skill creates a moon and launches it at the enemy to deal damage.

We have made use of the Mimic Tear Ashes for this build, which costs 660 HP and makes use of the weapon to deal damage. You can use any Spirit Ashes of your choice.

Darkmoon Greatsword PvP Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Weapon: Darkmoon Greatsword

Darkmoon Greatsword Shield: None

None Staff: Azur Glintstone Staff +8

Azur Glintstone Staff +8 Armor: Any of your choice.

Any of your choice. Talismans: Stargazer Heirloom, Godfrey Icon, Erdtree’s Favor, and Radagon Icon

Stargazer Heirloom, Godfrey Icon, Erdtree’s Favor, and Radagon Icon Spells: Carian Slicer, Swift Glinstone Shard, Carian Phalanx, and Stars of Ruin

How to Play with Darkmoon Greatsword PvP Build

This build focuses on those who want to use the Darkmoon Greatsword for PvP. Your primary stats to invest points in are Intelligence and Mind. Use 68 points on INT and 30 on MIND. Leave the rest stats as they are for now.

We will use the Azur Glinstone Staff which is perfect for spellcasters and scales with Intelligence.

Armor is up to you. You can use any Medium armor that you think is the best for defense. We will use the same talisman that we used in the previous build.

Carian Slicer is a low-cost spell that performs a sweeping slash on the enemy and deals huge damage. You can spam the spell as it only costs 22 Stamina. Another low-cost spell is Swift Glinstone Shard, which fires a fast-moving projectile towards the enemy.

Carian Phalanx is defensive and one of the must-have skills. It forms numerous swords on your head that attack the enemy as soon as they come close to you. The last spell is the Stars of Ruin, which shoots twelve tracking stars at the enemy and deals immense damage.

Late Game Darkmoon Greatsword Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Weapon: Darkmoon Greatsword

Darkmoon Greatsword Shield: Carian Knight’s Shield

Carian Knight’s Shield Staff: Carian Regal Scepter +9

Carian Regal Scepter +9 Armor: Bandit Mask and Blaidd’s Armor Set

Bandit Mask and Blaidd’s Armor Set Talismans: Radagon’s Soreseal, Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2, Graven School Talisman, and Ritual Shield Talisman

Radagon’s Soreseal, Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2, Graven School Talisman, and Ritual Shield Talisman Spells: Comet, Adula’s Moonblade, and Comet Azur

How to Play with Late Game Darkmoon Greatsword Build

For the class, we will use Astrologer and invest the most points in Intelligence, Vigor, Endurance, and Mind. Take the Intelligence to a maximum of 60, Vigor to 30, Endurance to 25 if you’re using the Blaidd’s Armor Set, and Mind to 24.

As you progress, take Intelligence to a maximum of 80 and Vigor to 40. Then, invest the remaining points in other stats as you wish.

We will use the Carian Knight’s Shield for this build to provide defensive abilities to your character. It is a solid shield with 100% Physical and 50% Magic and Faith damage reduction.

We will use the Carian Regal Scepter +9 staff that provides high sorcery scaling with S scaling in Intelligence.

You can freely choose any armor you like for this build, but we’ve gone with Blaidd’s Armor Set.

The Talismans are one of the main parts of this build and play a huge role. The first talisman is Radagon’s Soreseal which gives 5% more Vigor, Strength, and Dexterity.

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 provides extra defense against the enemies, whereas Graven-School Talisman gives 4% extra magic attacks damage. In addition, the Ritual Shield Talisman absorbs extra damage from tanky hits when the HP is at maximum.

For Spells, we will use the Comet spell attack that fires a tracking magic comet at the enemy and deals great damage. We will also use the Asura’s Moonblade spell that shoots a slash of moonlight, covers a large horizontal space, and does frost damage to the enemy.

The last spell will be the Comet Azur that charges a large comet and fires it in the direction you are facing. The charge takes a lot of time, and the direction of the attack cannot be changed, but it does a lot of damage to the enemy.