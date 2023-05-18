Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom All Villages and Towns Locations

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are nine settlements, like villages, towns, etc. You must visit them during most of your quests, so it is better to know their locations. It will be very time-consuming if you don’t know where to find the mentioned settlement.

Also, these villages and cities have shops selling the best gear and items, and you can find other valuables too. Our guide will mark the locations of all nine villages in the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map.

All villages and towns locations

Here is a list of villages, towns, cities, and domains on the Zelda TotK map.

Lookout Landing

The Lookout Landing, which has the lookout skyview tower, is located south of Hyrule Castle and Hyrule Castle ruins in the Hyrule Field region.

Kakariko Village

The Kakariko Village in Zelda TotK is located on the road east of Lantern Lake in the Lanaryu wetlands region.

Gerudo Town

The Gerudo Town in Zelda TotK is in the middle of the Gerudo Desert. Only one road leads to Gerudo Town from the east of the Gerudo Highland region.

Lurelin Village

The Lurelin Village is located on the coast of Gogobi Shores and south of Mount Dunsel in the southern part of the East Necluda region.

Hateno Village

The Hateno Village is scattered around the Zelkoa Pond in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is located north of Ebon Mountain and east of Ginner Woods in the Mount Lanayru region.

Zora’s Domain

Zora’s Domain is between Ruto Lake and Mikau Lake in the Lanayru Great Springs region.

Tarray Town

Tarrey Town in Zelda TotK is located on an island in the middle of Lake Akkala and east of Torrin Wetlands in the Akkala Highlands region.

Goron City

Goron City is situated on the road beneath the Stolock Bridge west of Goro Cove in the north of Goron Hot Springs of the Eldin Mountains region.

Rito Village

The Rito Village is located on a high cliff in the middle of Totori Lake and west of Lucky Clover Gazette in the Tabantha Frontier region.

This is how you can locate all the villages and towns in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.