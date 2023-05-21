Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gerudo Town Location

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gerudo Town is one of the nine major settlements and towns in the game. The Gerudo Town lies in the middle of a barren desert surrounded by ruins. Finding its location can get tricky for you if you don’t know its location.

We have prepared this guide to help you find the Gerudo town location and complete all Zelda Tears of the Kingdom activities in the area.

How to get to the Gerudo Desert in Zelda TotK

Getting to the Gerudo Desert is impossible until you unlock a Skyview tower. The Skyview tower that you need to unlock is Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Gerudo Desert often experiences a desert storm, and if you catch one, you will lose your way on the map as the navigation would not work.

Also, you will need Cold Resistance and Heat Resistance armor as the temperature in the desert rises and falls quickly. You will find a single road that connects the Gerudo Desert and Town. You can access this road from the east of Gerudo Desert Gateway in Zelda TotK.

To experience sweet rides, you can use an updraft to lift you into the sky. You can then fly to anywhere you want. The first updraft will be around the Kara Kara Bazaar on a small oasis along the road.

Gerudo Town location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will find Gerudo Town at the end of the road in the middle of the Gerudo Desert.

Gerudo Town Coordinates are -3845, -2926, 0044. On the northern side are the ruins, and on the other side of the town are barren plains with no special activities. There are two easy ways to get here:

You can paraglide towards Gerudo Town by using the uplift in the Kara Kara Bazaar. Alternatively, you can use the road from the east of Gerudo Great Canyon. To cross the desert easier, you can make a vehicle by combining 3 Zonai Devices; a Zonai Sled, Steering Wheel, and a fan.

You can use this vehicle on the road around the desert and drive to the town. You can also fast-travel to the Soryotanog Shrine in the Gerudo Desert if you have unlocked it earlier.

Gerudo Town quests and activities

There are five general stores inside Gerudo Town where you can buy different ingredients and materials. There is a Jewelry Shop inside the town where you can buy and sell gems and valuables. If you are tired and want to spend the night, you can consider accommodating yourself at the Inn located in Gerudo Town.

There is a canteen in the area where you can feast in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Although no armor shop exists, you can find five outfits in Gerudo Town.

Desert Voe Spaulder

Desert Voe Trousers

Ruby Circlet

Sapphire Circlet

On the north of the town is the landmark of North Gerudo Ruins. There is a main quest here called “Riju of Gerudo Town,” in which you must help Riju solve a riddle in the Gerudo Desert as well as a side quest called “The Missing Owner“.