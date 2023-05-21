Kakariko Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among the nine significant villages and settlements. It has an important geographic location and is crucial for completing many quests. Not just quest, you will also find some of the shrines here. This guide will cover the Kakariko Village’s location, services, activities, and side quests in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Kakariko Village location in Zelda TotK

Kakariko Village is along the Lantern Lake south of Telta Lake after the Ring Ruins in the West Necluda Region and the South of Lanaryu Wetlands Region.

The exact coordinates of this location are [1808, 0984, 0113]. There are two easier ways to get here.

You can paraglide from the nearest Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, which is located in the Shahasra Slope in the northwest of Kakariko Village.

If you cannot get to the Skyview Tower, consider fast traveling to the Makasura Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will find the East Hill Chasm in the northeast of the village.

Important activities and quests in Kakariko Village

If you are tired and want to rest, you can stop by the Kakariko Village and accommodate yourself in the Shuteye Inn. There are two General Shops in Kakariko Village where you can buy and sell different ingredients for your cooking recipes.

Both are opposite to each other on the road. The first is High Spirits Produce, and the other is The Curious Quiver. An Armor Shop is located along the road in Zelda TotK Kakariko Village. The shop offers unique Stealth and radiant armor sets. A Device Dispenser Shop is on the southern hills in Kakariko Village.

You can buy balloons, fans, bid wheels, and stabilizers from this shop in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In the north of the Kakariko Village is a Zonai Survey Team Base on a mission to investigate the Ring Ruins in the north of the village. This is also linked to the main story quest of finding the Fifth Sage and defeating Seized Construct in the Spirit Temple.

There are five side quests available in Kakariko Village that you can take:

Codger’s Quarrel

Follow the Cuccos

A Trip Through History

Out of the Inn

A Gloom-Borne Illness

You will need to find a drummer near the hills to the southeast of the village to recruit him to the musicians so that they will play music to reveal the Great Fairy Cotera in Kakariko Village of Zelda TotK.