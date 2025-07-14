Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Death Domain Cleric Build

Death Domain is a new subclass for clerics introduced with Patch 8 in Baldur’s Gate 3. Masters of necromancy and death magic, this build can kill enemies while syphoning their life force in style.

Death Domain Clerics play an important role as healers for their party and inflict ailments upon the enemies. While being fragile against heavy attacks, they can control the battlefield from the back.

For this reason, we must craft a Death Domain Cleric build that does them proper justice.

Level 1 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

For this Death Domain Cleric build, we will be using a custom character with the following stats.

Character: Custom

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Cleric

Subclass: Death Domain

Deity: Selune

You will get an amazing class action for selecting the Death Domain.

Reaper: Your necromancy Cantrips that target one enemy can now target an additional enemy.

Cantrips: Bone Chill (deals 1d8 necrotic damage to enemies. These enemies can’t heal, and undead enemies have a disadvantage on their attack rolls), Toll of the Dead (deals 1d12 necrotic damage. Only deals 1d8 damage to enemies with full health).

Additional Cantrips: Bursting Sinew (deals 1d10 piercing damage to the enemies. The enemy explodes on death, impacting others), Sacred Flame (deals 1d8 radiant damage to the enemies), Guidance (target gains a +1d4 bonus to ability checks).

You will also get two spells.

False Life: Gain 7 temporary points until next long rest.

Ray of Sickness: Deals 2d8 poison damage to enemies.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (14+2), Charisma (10).

With the above selections, you will get the following skills.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Morningstars, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Religion, Insight, Medicine, and Intimidation.

FYI We have a detailed guide about Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. You will also get a bonus action at this point.

Turn Undead: Pray to turn all undead you can see.

You will also get an additional subclass feature.

Channel Divinity Touch of Death: When you hit an enemy with a melee attack, you can use your Channel Divinity to deal extra Necrotic damage.

At this point, you can prepare 5 spells.

Inflict Wounds: Deals 3d10 necrotic damage and petrifies an enemy.

Create or Destroy Water: Allows you to create or destroy a water body.

Cure Wounds: Allows you to heal a creature you can touch with 1d8 + 3.

Shield of Faith: Increases your Armor Class by 2.

Guiding Bolt: Deals 4d6 Radiant damage to an enemy. You will have an advantage on your attack rolls against the enemy on the next turn.

Level 3 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. You will have two more spells as a gift.

Blindness: Blinds an enemy. Your attack rolls against it will have an advantage. The enemy will have a disadvantage on its attack rolls.

Ray of Enfeeblement: This spell weakens a foe, and they do half damage with weapons that use strength modifier.

You will also get an additional spell slot that can allow you to prepare a level 2 spell. Our recommendation here is Hold Person.

Hold Person: Allows you to hold an enemy that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack against the enemy is always a critical attack within 3m.

Level 4 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 4, your health will increase to 31 from 24. At this point, the first feat slot will also unlock.

Feat: Ability Improvement: Invest both points in Wisdom to increase it to 18.

For your bonus cantrip, select the Produce Flame.

Produce Flame: Produces a flame in your hand that illuminates 9m and deals 1d8 fire damage when thrown.

Make sure to prepare the following spell.

Spiritual Weapon: Summons a spectral weapon that deals 1d8 + 4 force damage to the enemies.

Level 5 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. You will get two more spells as a gift at this point.

Animate Dead: You can create an undead from a medium or a small enemy.

Vampiric Touch: Deals 3d6 necrotic damage and regains half the amount of health.

Prepare the following spells.

Spirit Guardians: Summons spirits that help you. Nearby enemies take either 3-24 radiant or 3-24 necrotic damage, and their movement speed is halved. On save, enemies still take half the damage.

Mass Healing Word: Heals your nearby allies for 1d4 + 4.

Level 6 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 6, your health will increase to 45 from 38. You will also gain the following subclass feature.

Inescapable Destruction: Spells you cast ignore necrotic resistance.

Prepare the following spell.

Glyph of Warding: Inscribe glyphs on the ground. When an enemy steps on them, a particular magic effect is triggered.

Level 7 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 7, your HP will increase to 52 from 45. You will get the following two spells as a reward.

Blight: Deals 8d8 necrotic damage against enemies. Plants have a disadvantage on their saving throws. Enemies still take half the damage on saves.

Death Ward: Protect a creature from death. Instead of going down with 0 HP, they survive with 1 HP instead.

Prepare the following spell at this point.

Guardian of Faith: Summons a divine guardian that attacks nearby enemies. However, the guardian loses the same amount of HP as the enemies they hit.

Level 8 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. You will get the following bonus actions.

Divine Strike Necrotic: Allows you to deal additional 1d8 necrotic damage in addition to your weapon’s attack.

A new feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Wisdom to increase it to 20.

Prepare the following spell.

Freedom of Movement: Snap an ally out of Stun. Difficult Terrain doesn’t affect them. They can’t be magically paralyzed or restrained.

Level 9 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

As soon as you reach level 9, your HP will increase to 66 from 59. You will gain two more spells specific to the Death Domain Cleric build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Cloudkill: Summons a cloud that deals 5d8 poison damage every turn. You can reposition the cloud every turn.

Contagion: Poison a target and inflict them with a disease of your own choice.

Prepare the following spells.

Flame Strike: Deals 5d6 fire + 5d6 radiant damage to the enemies.

Insect Plague: Summons insects that deal 4d10 piercing damage to the enemies. The terrain becomes difficult, and enemies have a disadvantage on their perception checks.

Level 10 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You will also get an additional class feature.

Divine Intervention: You can use it to invoke Selune’s aid. It can’t be used ever again.

You will also get a cantrip as a reward.

Light: infuse an object with the aura of light.

Prepare the following spell.

Mass Cure Wounds: Heal yourself and nearby allies by 3d8 + 5.

Level 11 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

Upon reaching level 11, your HP will increase to 80 from 73. Prepare the following spell.

Planar Ally: Summon otherworldly entities for aid.

Level 12 Selections for Death Domain Cleric Build

As soon as you reach level 12, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. The final feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Alert. You gain a +5 bonus to your initiative and can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Shadow Domain Cleric Build

Head: Hood of the Weave. Grants you a +2 bonus for spell save DC and spell attack rolls.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Grants you a +1 bonus to both the Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Wavemother’s Robe. Grants you +1 Armor Class and a bonus spell, Create or Destroy Water. You have resistance to Ice and Fire damage. If you stand in water, you will head 1d4 every turn.

Gloves: Helldusk Gloves. You will gain a +1 bonus to spell save DC and spell attack rolls. Your unarmed strike deals an additional 1d6 necrotic damage. You deal an additional 1d6 fire damage with weapons. It also gives you a +1 bonus to Strength Saving Throws.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Grants you a +1 bonus for both Acrobatics and Armor Class.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapon for Death Domain Sorcery Build in BG3

For this build, we will be using Staff of Cherished Necromancy. This weapon has the following characteristics.

Deals 1d8 + 10 bludgeoning + 1d4 necrotic damage.

+ 2 weapon enchantment.

Enemies have a disadvantage on their saving throws against your necromancy spells.

Upon killing a hostile creature, you gain its energy as Life Essence until your next long rest.

Grants you weapon action, Topple.

For the long-range weapon, go with Hellrider’s Bow. It has the following weapon properties.