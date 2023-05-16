Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bargainer Statue Locations Guide

Bargainer Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom sell the best and rarest items of the game, including weapons and armor sets you cannot find elsewhere. In the depths, you might have seen the items named Poes. You can collect them, often found in the darkest areas of the Depths, shining with your light source and illuminating the path to some extent.

Collecting these Poes at the game’s start makes no sense as you cannot find any use. But these Poes work as a form of currency. You use these at Bargainer Statues in Zelda TotK to purchase various items. If you think it’s kind of a waste of your time, it’s not.

Where to find Bargainer Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before you can start tracking down Bargainer Statues, you need to finish A Call From The Depths side quest which explains the whole purpose of these statues.

There is only one Bargainer Statue in Hyrule itself. This bargainer statue is in the Hyrule Field region. The Bargainer Statue in Hyrule Fields is located directly south of Hyrule Castle Town Ruins, next to Lookout Landing.

All the remaining Bargainer Statues in Zelda TotK are within the Depths area of the game. You can access these depths by traveling to the under-world through the various Chasms on the surface of Hyrule.

Zelda TotK Depths Bargainer Statue locations

So far we have only discovered 6 Bargainer Statues in Zelda TotK. If there are any more, we will update this guide.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue

This Bargainer Statue in the Depths is located in the northeastern corner of the Depths. It is near the Wellspring of Power in Zelda TotK, east of the Death Mountain Chasm exit.

Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue

The second Bargainer Statue in Depths is located in the Wellspring of Wisdom, in the southeastern area of the Depths. It is located between Wellspring of Wisdom and Lanayru Canyon Mine, east of Naydra Snowfield Chasm.

Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue

This Bargainer Statue in Tears of the Kingdom is between the Wellspring of Courage and Left-Leg Depot, southeast of the Hills of Baumer Chasm.

Bargainer Statue #4

This Bargainer Statue is in the center of the Depths. There is no main settlement near this Bargainer Statue. Head southeast from the Hyrule Field Chasm, just north of the Stakijat Lightroot location.

Bargainer Statue #5

The last Bargainer Statue is located in the northwestern region of the Depths. You find the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom statue west of Drena Canyon Mine, northeast of Yisuayam Lightroot.