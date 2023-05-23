Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Regional Phenomena Questline

The Regional Phenomena is a giant main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will have you explore multiple regions across the map.

You will need to visit 4 regions of the Hyrule map and recruit the sages to help you on the quest. You will be searching for signs of Princess Zelda’s whereabouts and Purah directs you to explore these regions.

This quest begins after you scan the first Skyview Tower during the main Quest Crisis at Hyrule Castle. You will need to complete Regional Phenomena in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to proceed through the story.

This is a long one and you’ll be at it for quite some time. Luckily, we have compiled a handy little guide for you to follow.

Regional Phenomena – how to complete all objectives

You will need to visit 4 main regions of the Hyrule world and complete four main quests there. These can be done in any order. But for the sake of ease, we have made a sequence to follow. You will begin in Hebra, then proceed to Eldin, then to Lanayru, and finally to Gerudo.

Here is what you need to do.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Get to Hebra

To get to Hebra, you need to proceed to the Northwest to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Use Ultrahand to create planks for the rock wall of the tower. Then climb it up top and then activate the tower. Now, fly North over the canyon until you reach Lucky Glover Gazette.

From here, throw a Hylian Pine Cone into the campfire at the Gazette to create a gust of air. Use it over the broken bridge to reach Rito Village.

Finish Tulin of Rito Village

You will now need to finish Tulin of Rito Village and recruit Tulin. You will need to dispel the storm around the village to finish it. This can be done by activating the wind temple but there are some tasks leading up to it.

We have compiled a detailed article on this quest to help you in your endeavor.

Get to Eldin

To get to Eldin, get to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. To get on top, use Recall on the falling debris and then jump to the top of the tower. Drop through the hole, activate the switch to be launched up, and then fly North.

Go as far as you can while flying and then go on foot to Goron City.

Finish Yunobo of Goron City

Here, you will need to find Yunobo and investigate the marbled rock roast. You will need to activate the Fire Temple in the end and complete the tasks leading up to it. In the end, you will get Yunobo’s services.

Consult our guide to know how to complete this quest.

Get to Lanayru

Fast travel back to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and then get launched towards the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. You won’t get there all the way so cover as much area as you can via flight. When you get there, climb up the walls to get to the tower.

Use Splash Fruit to clear the sludge at the tower and proceed further. Activate it and fly over to Zora’s Domain.

Finish Sidon of the Zora

This is a complicated one because there are other quests you need to do before and during the quest. Before you can do Sidon of the Zora, you need to do The Sludge-Covered Statue. Complete it and then move on to the Sidon of the Zora questline.

You will complete the Water Temple at the end and rid Zora’s Domain of its sludge problems. In the end, you will get Sidon’s services.

Get to Gerudo

The final area to visit is Gerudo. To get to it, fast-travel to Lookout Landing and then proceed Southeast. Your goal is to get to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. From there, get to the shrine in the oasis known as the Mayatat Shrine. Activate it and find the whirlwind nearby. It will lift you up in the air and you can then glide to the next shrine in the middle of the Sandstorm.

This shrine will guide you to Gerudo Town since it is close to it. To find the townspeople, you’ll need to go underground because that is where everyone has taken shelter.

Complete Riju of Gerudo Town

Riju of Gerudo Town is the final questline to finish in Regional Phenomena in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this quest, you’ll work to dispel the sandstorm in the town.

To do so, you’ll need to activate the Lightning Temple. You will get Riju’s services afterward as well.

Report back to Purah

After finishing all 4 questlines, it is time to report back to Purah. Fast travel back to Lookout Landing and meet Purah. She will be on top of the research tower.

Talk to her and it will finish the Regional Phenomena main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.