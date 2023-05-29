Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Secret Of The Ring Ruins Walkthrough

“Secret of the Ring Ruins” is one of the quests that you need to complete as part of Crysis at Hyrule Castle, the main and second story quest of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If the quest name did not already give it away, you will be investigating the ring ruins to search for some Zonai carvings. This will happen after you have started the “Find the Fifth Sage” quest line and have discovered the truth about the false Princess Zelda.

How to start Secret of the Ring Ruins in Zelda: TotK

The quest Secret of the Ring Ruins will happen in the Kakariko Village which is located south of the Lanaryu Wetlands in Tears of the Kingdom.

To get there, you need to make your way to Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and jump from the top. Once you are in the air, glide southeast and drop down in the center of Karariko Village.

From there, make a trek north and reach Ring Ruins. Here, you will come across two people Tauro & Paya already talking to each other. Talking to these people will begin the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest.

Also, to complete the first part of the quest, you need to unlock the ability to take pictures. For that, you need to finish its previous quest: Camera Work in the Depth.

How to complete Secret of the Ring Ruins in Zelda: TotK

After starting the quest, you need to make your way to the Ring Ruins. As the name suggests, the Ring Ruins has a Ring Tower which has a slab on top that you need to photograph.

To get to the top of the tower, you can either climb the old fashion way or fly using the Ascend ability. After getting on top, head inside the room located at the top of the tower.

The room has a stone slab fixed on the west wall. Once you have your eyes on that slab, take a picture using the camera. The exclamation mark will only appear on your screen once you have the right frame of the wall.

For the next task, you need to make your way to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower by using the fast travel point. Once you are in front of the tower, find and talk to Calip there.

Keep in mind that Calip is not available to talk due to sleeping until the middle of the day. When that happens, you can skip the time to twelve in the morning.

After interacting with Calip, you will find out that you just missed Tauro and he can be found in Zonai Ruins.

Talk to Tauro in Zonai Ruins

To get to the Zonai Ruins, you can use the Skyview Tower launch pad to get into the sky and then glide southwest. Doing so, you will reach the northeast edge of Dracozu Lake. Here, you can find the Tauro behind the campfire.

The exact coordinates where the Tauro can be found are 0968, -2531, 0008.

Solve Zonai Ruins Riddle

To solve this riddle, you need to find and wear a full set of Electric Garb. That said, the charged set has a total of three pieces, and the location of all three is given below:

Charged Shirt

To get your hands on the charged shirt, you don’t need to go anywhere. After talking to Tauro, you need to find a treasure chest located in the same room. Opening the treasure chest will reveal Charged shirt which has coordinates 1002, -2539, 0013.

Charged Trouser

For the Charged Trouser, you need to get out of the ruins and head south along the river.

At the coordinates 0987, -2689, and 0007, you will come across a locked pillar that can be unlocked by using Yunobo’s Avatar.

Once you are inside the pillar, make your way to the Treasure Chest on the right side of the room.

Charged Headdress

Make your way further south on the same road running alongside the river until you come across the second pillar 0970, -2803, 0007.

Find a treasure chest hidden in bushes located outside the tower. The chest will have a Charged Headdress inside of it.

Zonai Charge Altar

After getting your hands on all three armor pieces, the next thing you need to do is wear them.

Make your way to the fourth pillar located at the end of the river. Once you are there, head inside and find a pedestal.

You then need to place a Zonai Charge on top of the pedestal. If you are having difficulties making a Zonai Charge, head to the inventory and make it by pressing hold on the Zonai Charge.

After placing the Zonai Charge on the Altar, the next thing you need to do is make your way to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Once there, find and talk to the Calip.

Explore Thunderhead Isles

To get there, you can glide southeast after catapulting up from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Make sure that you have enough stamina all throughout the flight as Thunderhead Isles is a long way from the tower.

For that, you can either use Blessing of Light or consume meals midflight for additional stamina. If not, you can also gain an extra stamina bar if you sleep at the stable, but it will cost you 50 rupees every time.

You also need to be aware of the lightning strikes in the region and for that, you need to get rid of all the metal accessories like shields and weapons. After a little while, you will reach the east end of the Thunderhead Isles.

These are small clusters of islands situated very close to each other. Use the glide ability to hop from one island to another. You need to stop when you come across an island with a launcher and conductor.

To get through the launcher, you need to activate it. This can easily be done by either attracting the lightning through a metal object. Another way is to strike the lightning using the Riju Lightning.

Once you are on the next island, construct a wooden bridge using the board and use it to hop onto the next island. From there, make your way to the island with the rail track by first gaining elevation through Tulin Gust.

After getting to the island, glide your way to where the Flux Construct III boss is and head to the nearby rail tracks. Use the fan and fused board to travel on the tracks. Halfway across the rail tracks, you will notice a shrine on your left side.

Travel to the Joku-usin shrine using the Ascend ability. From there, travel further south to a room with a launcher and a conductor. Rotate the launcher to the east end by turning the crank on the side of the room.

Explore Dragonhead Island

Use Riju’s Lightning to activate the launcher and you will reach Dragonhead Island. Once you land, travel down to the heart of the island where the circular gate is located.

Use ten and a half hearts from the inventory to unlock the door open. Once you are inside, activate the green relic located at the back of the room. Doing so will finish “Secret of the Ring Ruins” in Tears of the Kingdom.