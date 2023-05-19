How To Defeat Master Kohga Boss In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Master Kohga; leader of the Yiga clan, a funny, dramatic, and tall one-eyed beast, is a unique boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Master Kohga has very dramatic fighting behavior and fighting him will put your skills under test and challenge you. The fight against Master Kohga is more of a mini-boss recurring battle that happens at different intervals while you are in the Depths region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All these fights are part of the Master Kohga of Yiga Clan side adventure. However, you do need to fight Master Kohga at least once as part of the Zelda TotK main story quest, A Mystery in the Depths. Once the main story quest is completed, the side adventure will get unlocked.

Where to find Master Kohga Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will have to get the Autobuild ability first to fight Master Kohga in Zelda TotK. After you get the ability, you will immediately start fighting the Master Kohga Boss. So, you should arm yourself before going in.

Take a lot of arrows and food to retain your stamina. To get the Autobuild ability, you have to enter the Forest of Time Chasm southwest of East Post Ruins in Hyrule Field.

Fighting Master Kohga boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Near the end of A Mystery in the Depths, you will be ambushed by Master Kohga. You will have a long interesting dialogue with Master Kohga in which Link and Kohga will mock each other.

As mentioned before, you fight Master Kohga at different locations in the Depths. Each fight against Kohga in Zelda TotK is slightly different because of your surroundings while the boss’s moves mostly remain the same.

How to defeat Master Kohga at Great Abandoned Central Mine

After the dialogue, you will spawn into his fighting arena. The arena is caged by walls all around it. Master Kohga will attack you by driving a truck with a battering ram in front of it.

You have to avoid contact with the truck and seek a moment to get on the truck from behind and strike Kohga. You can also shoot arrows at him from a distance to break his attacks.

Kohga will fall off the controller and you will have to strike as fast as you can to give him maximum damage.

After some seconds, he will spoof and reappear with the truck at some distance. You have to fight him in a similar fashion until half of his health is depleted.

Then, he will spawn with the same truck but guarded by walls on the sides. This time, he will drive the truck towards you with insane speed. You will have to react very quickly.

Try to lure him in and make him hit the arena wall. This will pause his attack for a moment and you can use this moment to get on the truck and strike him.

After all of its health is depleted, he will spawn an airplane and fly away in it.

You might think that he is gone, but after a while, he will reappear in another area and you will have to fight him in a second phase.

How to defeat Master Kohga at Abandoned Gerudo Mine

Kohga will again appear in an arena and he will be flying a plane and attacking you by throwing flames from the plane.

You have to shoot an arrow at him to get him off the plane and he will fall on the ground. You can use this moment to attack him as much as you can in a while until he respawns in a plane.

This process will happen similarly until he will lose all his health.

How to defeat Master Kohga at Abandoned Lanayru Mine

In this phase, you will fight a naval battle in an arena. Kohga will drive a raft and will try to hit you. You can pick a nearby raft and use it to get near Kohga while avoiding a front attack.

You can shoot arrows at him, throw remote bombs at his raft or take a moment to climb on his raft and throw him off it.

Whenever he will be overwhelmed, he will spawn again at a distance. This will happen repeatedly until his health is depleted.

Then he will fly off in his plane and you have to follow him to another area to fight him the last time.

How to defeat Master Kohga at Abandoned Hebra Mine

This is the last of the Master Kohga boss fights. This time you will arrive at a wrestling arena in which Kohga will appear in a giant death robot, a Zonai Construct.

He will attack you by charging at you. You have to dodge his attacks and shoot an arrow to drop him from the robot.

After half of his health has been depleted, he will turn on a shielded cube around him. He will also start to shoot massive laser beams from his hands. At this point, shooting him with arrows will be useless. Wait for the moment when he will bring three floating morning star balls and he will throw them at you.

We were able to use the Recall ability on the balls and direct them backward at Kohga. This will knock him out of the robot allowing you to deal a decent amount of damage before he gets back in.

This process will repeat a couple of times until he will finally be defeated. He will leave the place using his rockets.