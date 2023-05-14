How To Get The Flamebreaker Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Flamebreaker armor set is one of many sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that gives players raw protective power from the elements. In this case, as its name suggests, you get to protect yourself from fire damage in the game.

This is extremely helpful when proceeding into areas such as Goron City. This usually requires you to carry elixirs and food supplies that help you gain additional fireproof buffs. However, with this armor set, you can add an extra layer of protection.

The Flamebreaker Armor set previously made an appearance in the previous installment of the Zelda franchise. Today we will be showing you how to get it.

Flamebreaker armor set location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Flamebreaker Armor set consists of three pieces: the Flamebreaker Helm, Flamebreaker Armor, and the Flamebreaker Boots. With each piece of armor found in the same location, you will not face any hardships when obtaining it.

To acquire this Armor Set, you must travel to the Armor Shop near Darunia Lake. This location is North of Goron City and close to the YunoboCo HQ. The exact coordinates of the shop are: 1645, 2406, 0384.

The location is marked on the Zelda map above. There will be a shop located inside a rocky spire and you can enter it to talk to the merchant.

Do so and the merchant will speak to you. Go through his dialogue options and then access the shop inventory. Find the entire Flamebreaker Armor Set there and make the purchase. Below are the prices of each piece of the armor set:

Flamebreaker Armor: 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Boots: 1,200 Rupees

Flamebreaker Helm: 1,400 Rupees

Flamebreaker armor set stats