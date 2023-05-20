Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Goddess Statue Locations

Heart Containers and Stamina Wheels play a very significant role in the Zelda series. The more hearts you have, the more damage you can survive. Increased stamina capacity allows you to climb or paraglide for longer. This is where the Goddess Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom come into play.

These statues are essential for increasing the Hearts and Stamina Wheel which can be done by exchanging four Light of Blessing at any Goddess Statue in Zelda TotK.

You will be introduced to one of the Goddess Statues while completing the shrines on the Great Sky Island early in the game. For the remaining statues, we are here to help with the location of each Goddess Statue in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how you can get to them.

Where to find Goddess Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

So far we have discovered a total of 12 Goddess Statues in the Surface area in Zelda TotK and all of them are scattered throughout Hyrule with the first one being at the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing region. There are no Goddess Statues in the Depths but the place is filled with Bargainer Statues instead.

All of these Goddess statues are easily accessible except for the three that are found in all three springs; Spring of Power, Spring of Wisdom, and Spring of Courage.

These three require you to complete the Mother Goddess side quest that involves all three Goddess Statues. During this side quest Link will have to complete individual quests for each of the Goddess Statues and completing all three of them will grant you access to use the Goddess Statues.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The quest for Spring of Power is known as the Goddess Statue of Power quest and the other two also have similar names.

During all these quests you need to bring the Dragon Claw of their respective region’s Dragon and afterward visit the statue of Mother Goddess in the Forgotten Temple.

Below is the list of places where the Goddess Statues can be found in Hyrule in Zelda TotK. You will notice that all these statues are typically within towns and settlements so they are impossible to miss.

Goddess Statue #1

The first statue is found in the Temple of Time on the Great Sky Island. You will automatically go here as part of the story.

Goddess Statue #2

The second statue is found in the Emergency Shelter in the Lookout Landing region, right below the Lookout Landing Tower, South of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #3

The third statue can be found in the Rito Village in Tabantha Frontier, next to Lake Totori.

Goddess Statue #4

The fourth statue can be found at Zora’s Domain in Lanayru Great Spring. You have to cross Ruto Lake and Great Zora Bridge to enter Zora’s Domain for the Goddess Statue.

Goddess Statue #5

The fifth statue is found in Goron City in Eldin Canyon.

Goddess Statue #6

The sixth statue can be found in Gerudo Town in the Gerudo Desert, southwest of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #7

The seventh statue can be found in Lurelin Village in the Faron region, southeast of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #8

The eighth statue is found in the Tarrey Town of Akkala Region, East of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #9

The ninth statue can be found in Link’s own house in Tarrey Town, East of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #10

The tenth statue can be found in Hateno Village on the border of Mount Lanayru region, southeast of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #11

The eleventh statue is in the Kakariko Village in the Dueling Peaks Region, southeast of Hyrule Castle.

Goddess Statue #12

The twelfth statue can be found in the Korok Forest in the Woodland region, North of Hyrule Castle.

You can exchange 4 lights of blessings at all the above-mentioned Statues for a Heart Container or Stamina Wheel. The containers can also be increased by completing main story quests such as; Tulin of Rito Village. You can also increase both Heart Containers and Stamina Wheel temporarily by eating certain types of meals or fruits.