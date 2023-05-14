How To Get The Snowquill Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Link has to face many challenges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and one of them is the severe weather conditions. Few locations in the open world have such a chilly climate that you cannot survive there without adequate protection and preparation.

You can apply a few tactics to protect yourself against cold such as eating food to restore body heat and sitting near the fire but none of them works as well as the Snowquill Armor Set.

Snowquill Armor is a three-piece armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that offers Cold Resistance due to the Rito feathers it is made up of. This armor set has a Base Defense value of 9 and costs you 2150 rupees in total.

This armor set is a must-have as you will need it to traverse through chilly regions such as the way to the Gutanbac Shrine and the Hedra Mountains. So, you must know the exact location of this insulating armor set.

Snowquill armor set location in Tears of the Kingdom

You can get all three pieces of the Snowquill armor set from the same location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make your way to Rito Village and then simply buy the armor pieces from Brazen Beak at coordinates 3629, 1799, 0187.

Snowquill Headdress

The Snowquill Headdress is the headgear in the Snowquill Armor Set and costs 650 rupees.

It is made up of feathers that offer cold resistance and a red ruby that adds to its cosmetic appeal. It has a Base Defense value of 3.

Snowquill Tunic

Snowquill Tunic is the chest piece of this armor set and costs 500 rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It is also made up of layers of feathers that trap the heat in between themselves and provide insulation. It also has a Base Defense of 3.

Snowquill Trousers

The legwear in the Snowquill Armor Set is the Snowquill trousers that are lined with Rito feathers and cost the most out of all the items.

The price of these trousers is 1000 Rupees and it also has a Base Defense value of 3.

After acquiring all three items, you can have Unfreezable Bonus along with cold resistance.