How To Unlock Lookout Landing Skyview Tower In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is one of many towers that you can solve to unlock the surrounding map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Skyview Towers are important vantage points that reveal the nearby region for both the land and the sky. This allows you to fast travel between the towers to make your playthrough much easier and less time-consuming.

Here is where you can find and solve the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is located at coordinates -0298, 0142, 0025 in Tears of the Kingdom. You can either use the in-game to reach the location marked on the map below or simply follow the main storyline.

This is because the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is the first tower you get to unlock in the game. You will reach here automatically while doing the main quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

The questline starts when Link first arrives in Lookout Landing and meets up with Purah. She will task Link with Find Princess Zelda and as him to go and meet Captain Hoz. He will be on the roof of the First Gatehouse.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is the moment where all of the members of the search party will catch a glimpse of Princess Zelda at a distance but just for a moment, after which she turns into a bright light and vanishes into the vastness of the sky.

Afterwards, you will have to pass on this information to Purah so you have to go and have a conversation with her once again.

The final step in unlocking the Lookout Landing Tower is to now visit the tower and have a chat with Purah there.

How to solve Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is one of the few towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that doesn’t require any puzzle to solve. This tower will simply be given to you as part of the Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

Once you reach the castle, you will see Purah there right beside the console inside the tower room. She will task you with scanning the area to expand the map, using your Purah Pad. This is where you will also receive your Para-Glider from Purah which will come in handy for the rest of the game.

Now the only thing left to do is to scan your Purah Pad at the console next to the launch pad and a cutscene will initiate with cool robotic arms setting up gear for you to scan the area.

Finally, you will be launched into the sky for the very first time. This was it for the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.