Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sidon Of The Zora Walkthrough

Sidon of the Zora is one of the main quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that takes place in Zora’s domain. This is a long one and you’ll be at it for a while. It starts after you complete the quest The Sludge-Covered Statue.

In this quest, you learn that the sludge, that has been pouring from the sky, has caused many troubles in the Zora domain. Yona gets you up to speed and tells you to meet up with Sidon.

Together, Link and Sidon will put an end to the suffering of the people of Zora, and in return, you get the services of Sidon. We have compiled an easy-to-follow guide for you on how you can complete the Sidon of Zora quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

Sidon of the Zora – how to complete all objectives

The quest starts automatically when you complete “The Sludge-Covered Statue”. You will be in Zora’s Domain when it happens. After a chat with the fiancee to the prince of Zora, Yona, you will get the Sidon of Zora quest. You will need to find Sidon at Ploymus Mountain and talk to him.

Here is a list of what you need to do:

Talk to Sidon on Ploymus Mountain

After your chat with Yona, you must now find Sidon. He’s on the Ploymus Mountain and you’ll get a handy little map marker pointing to his location. The bad news is that you can’t climb the mountain head-on because it has a very steep angle.

So you’ll have to take the long way around. Go towards the bridge leading out from Zora’s Domain and proceed East. You will reach a wall with stairs on it. Take them and keep going East through Shatterback Point and towards Tal Tal Peak.

From there, go Northwest and you’ll get to Ploymus Mountain. Find Sidon and have a chat with him.

Talk to Jiahto at Toto Lake

Sidon now wants Link to find and talk to Jiahto. He will be at Toto Lake which is Northwest of where you would be.

The best part is that you can glide there with no problems. There will be no obstacles on your way there. Get to the lake and go slightly Southwest to find a cave. Jiahto will be inside and you can talk to him to complete the objective.

Complete three main quests

Jiahto will give you a main quest called The Broken Slate. This is a comprehensive quest that branches out into other quests. In total, you will need to complete three main quests. The Broken Slate, Restoring the Zora Armor, and Clues to the Sky.

We have compiled detailed guides on all three, following which you can easily complete them.

Get back to Sidon

Once you complete all three quests, you need to get back to Sidon. He will be there at Mipha Court. He will be accompanied by Yona as well.

Talk to them both and update them on your progress. And soon, it will be trouble.

Fight the Sludge Like Boss

A slime boss will appear following your chat with Yona. You will have access to Sidon’s ability which is key to defeating this boss. Use it and it will surround you in a bubble. Press “Y” to shoot it toward the boss.

Close the distance and attack the boss’ mouth when it opens it. This is the weak point and you need to go all out on it. Repeat the strategy until it is defeated.

Talk to Sidon at East Reservoir Lake

Once the boss is dealt with, Sidon will now have joined your party. Your next destination is the East Reservoir Lake. This location will be South of Mipha Court and will have a handy little marker to follow too.

You need to talk to Sidon on a stone pillar there. He will create a water vortex using which you would be able to reach the underwater cave.

Traverse the Underwater Cave

Your main goal in the Underwater Cave is to get the water flowing. You will need a Rock Hammer to break the boulders blocking the water in multiple locations. This will raise the water level and allow you to explore the cave.

You will end up at an altar and will need to activate it. This will make a waterfall that will take you to the sky island known as Wellspring Island.

You should have picked up the Zora Armor during one of the earlier quests. Equip it and jump into the waterfall. The armor allows you to swim upstream which is where you need to go.

Traverse the Wellspring Island

The Wellspring Island is an interesting area where you need to travel ahead using bubbles. There are machines here that make these bubbles. Activate them, get inside these bubbles, and proceed further.

Eventually, you’ll end up at a bird machine which you can take to fly ahead. Go as far as it lets you fly and then glide the rest of the way. You will be flying from island to island until you reach a big one with a lot of enemies on it.

Go up the right side of the ruins and get to the bubble maker machine. Use Recall while inside the bubble to reach the other side and then you’ll have to use Ultrahand to clear the way for the next machine. At the next island, create a flying machine using fans and a platform and take it to the next island where Sidon will be.

Read our detailed guide to know more about what you need to do.

Open the Water Temple

You must open up the way to the Water Temple by turning on 4 faucets. To do so, you will need to use bubbles, Sidon’s ability, and your own abilities to clear the way.

You will come across water wheels that you need to hit with Sidon’s ability to turn them on. Here is our detailed guide that will guide you on what you need to do. Hit all 4 to open up the way to the water temple.

Defeat Mucktorok

The boss will appear inside the temple and will transform into a shark. You will need to use Sidon’s ability to stun it and then attack it in the stunned state. Have Sidon cast a water bubble at you and shoot it at Mucktorok when it resurfaces from the ground.

Repeat the strategy until the second phase arrives. Here, the boss shoots mud all over the arena. Walk on the clean area and use Sidon’s ability to clean the mud and give you more space to move. Repeat the earlier strategy and the boss will be defeated.

Get back to Zora’s Domain

The boss will drop a heart container once it’s down. Pick it up and talk to Sidon. You will be taken back to Zora’s Domain. And the Sidon of the Zora quest will end.