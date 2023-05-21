Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lurelin Village Location

Lurelin Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is another main settlement in the game. You will perform various activities in this village along with completing the quests. We have prepared this guide to help you reach Lurelin Village and complete all the activities there.

Lurelin Village location in Zelda TotK

Lurelin Village is in the southeastern corner of the East Necluda region of Hyrule. The settlement is between Korne Beach and Rimba Beach, just east of Tuft Mountain near Gogobi Shores.

The exact coordinates for Lurelin Village in Hyrule are 2829, -3341, and 0042. The nearest Fast Travel point to Lurelin Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Yah Rin Shrine, just northeast of the village.

The town is overrun with monsters, and you need to clear them out before the town can return to business as usual, and the NPCs move in. To get the town running, you must participate in the Lurelin Village Restoration Project and help re-establish the village.

Lurelin Village points of interest

The most significant point of interest in Lurelin Village is the village’s dock. Lurelin Village allows Link to meet Sebasto, Armes, and Zuta. These NPCs will teach Link how to fish for himself and provide an easy place to sell these fishes. You also learn recipes to cook the caught fish to regain health and various boosts in Tears of the Kingdom.

On the outskirts of Lurelin Village is Kilton’s Monster Shop. The shop lets you purchase items dropped on killing monsters and gear, such as the Dark Link armor set and other monster masks. Lurelin Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the few places to find Kilton quickly.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Lastly, you can use the Village port, which is perfect for sea voyages. The most important voyage you will embark on from Lurelin Village dock is the voyage to Eventide Island. This island has some of the most demanding end-game challenges for players to complete.

Lurelin Village quests

Lurelin Village is the main location for the “Ruffian Infested Village” quest. Before you get his quest, you must complete the Lurelin Village Restoration Project quest, which sees Link working with two NPCs to help repair the structures in Lurelin Village so the population can return to the village.

Other than this, you can find the following side quests:

Sunken Treasure

Take Back The Sea

What’s for Dinner?

All of these side quests are unlocked after you have completed the Lurelin Village Restoration Project in Zelda TotK and Ruffian Infested Village quests for Lurelin Village.