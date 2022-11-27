Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Special Evolutions Guide

Special Evolutions in Pokemon SV are a little different from regular evolutions in which simply leveling up will evolve a Pokemon. Some of the special evolution methods available in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include Let’s Go, Evolution Stones, Trade Evolutions, etc.

We have prepared this comprehensive guide that covers all the special evolution categories in Pokemon SV and a list of Pokemon you can evolve with the requirements.

Stone based evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that use unique stones for Evolution in Pokemon SV.

Sunkern to Sunflora

Use a Sun Stone to evolve Sunkern into a Sunflora.

Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff

Use a Moon Stone to evolve Jigglypuff into a Wigglytuff

Pikachu to Raichu

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Pikachu into a Raichu.

Petilil to Lilligant

Use Sun Stone to evolve Petilil into a Lilligant.

Misdreavus to Mismagius

Use a Dusk Stone to evolve Misdreavus into a Mismagius.

Crabrawler to Crabominable

Use Ice Stone to evolve Vrabrawler into a Crabominable.

Floette to Florges

Use Shiny Stone to evolve Floette into a Florges.

Tadbulb to Bellibolt

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Tadbulb into a Bellibolt.

Eevee to Vaporeon

Use Water Stone to evolve Eevee into a Vaporeon.

Eevee to Jolteon

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Eevee into a Jolteon.

Eevee to Flareon

Use Fire Stone to evolve Eevee into a Flareon

Eevee to Leafeon

Use Leaf Stone to evolve Eevee into a Leafeon.

Eevee to Glaceon

Use Ice Stone to evolve Eevee into a Glaceon.

Magneton to Magnezone

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Magneton into a Magnezone.

Growlithe to Arcanine

Use Fire Stone to evolve Growlithe into an Arcanine.

Murkrow to Honchkrow

Use Dusk Stone to evolve Murkrow into a Honchkrow.

Capsakid to Scovillain

Use Fire Stone to evolve Capsakid into a Scovillain.

Shellder to Cloyster

Use Water Stone to evolve Shellder into a Cloyster.

Eelektrik to Eelektross

Use Thunder Stone to evolve Eelektrik into an Eelektross.

Cetoddle to Cetitan

Use Ice Stone to evolve Cetoddle into a Cetitan.

Item-based evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that use different special items for Evolution.

Applin to Flapple

Use Tart Apple to evolve Applin into a Flapple.

Applin to Appletun

Use Sweet Apple to evolve Applin into an Appletun.

Charcadet to Armarouge

Use Auspicious Armor to evolve Charcadet into an Armarouge.

Charcadet to Ceruledge

Use Malicious Armor to evolve Charcadet into a Ceruledge.

Sinistea to Polteageist

Use a Chipped Pot or a Cracked Pot to evolve Sinistea into a Polteageist.

Gender-Specific evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that evolve based on gender.

Combee to Vespiquen

At level 21, you can evolve a female Combee into a Vespiquen.

Kirlia to Gallade

Evolve a make Kirlia into a Gallade by using Dawn Stone.

Salandit to Salazzle

At level 33, you can evolve a female Salandit into a Salazzle.

Snorunt to Froslass

Evolve a female Snorunt into a Froslass by using Dawn Stone.

Time of day and friendship evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that can evolve during a certain time of the day.

Happiny to Chansey

Use Oval Stone in the daytime to evolve Happiny into a Chansey.

Sneasel to Weavile

Hold a Razor Claw at night to evolve Sneasel into a Weavile.

Yungoos to Gumshoos

At level 21during the daytime, you can evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos.

Rockruff to Lycanroc (Midday)

At level 25 during the daytime, you can evolve Rockruff into a Lycanroc midday form.

Rockruff to Lycanroc (Midnight)

At level 25 during the nighttime, you can evolve Rockruff into a Lycanroc midnight form.

Rockruff to Lycanroc (Dusk)

At level 25 during the dusk, you can evolve Rockruff with Own Temple ability into a Lycanroc dusk form.

Eevee to Espeon

During the daytime, you can evolve a high friendship level Eevee that doesn’t know a fairy move into an Espeon.

Eevee to Umbreon

During the nighttime, you can evolve a high friendship level Eevee that doesn’t know a fairy move into an Espeon.

Fomantis to Lurantis

At level 43 during the daytime, you can evolve a Fomantis into a Lurantis.

Greavard to Houndstone

At level 30 during the nighttime, you can evolve a Greavard into a Houndstone.

Snom to Frosmoth

You can evolve a high friendship-level Snom into a Frosmoth during the nighttime.

Chansey to Blissey

You can evolve Chansey with a high friendship level into a Blissey.

Azurill to Marill

You can evolve Azuril with a high friendship level into a Marill.

Igglybuff to Jigglypuff

You can evolve Igglybuff with a high friendship level into a Jigglypuff.

Pichu to Pikachu

You can evolve Pichu with a high friendship level into a Pikachu.

Riolu to Lucario

You can evolve Riolu with a high friendship level into a Lucario.

Let’s Go evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that evolve after walking 1000 steps.

Pawmo to Pawmot

Level up Pawmo after walking 1000 steps to evolve into a Pawmot.

Bramblin to Brambleghast

Level up Bramblin after walking 1000 steps to evolve into a Brambleghast.

Rellor to Rabsca

Level up Rellor after walking 1000 steps to evolve into a Rabsca.

Trade evolutions

You can evolve the following new and old Pokemon by trading them with other players.

Haunter to Gengar

Trade your Haunter with another player, and it will automatically evolve into a Gengar.

Scyther to Scizor

Trade your Metal Coat holding Scyther with another player, and it will automatically evolve into a Scizor.

Slowpoke to Slowking

Trade your King’s Rock holding Slowpoke with another player, and it will automatically evolve into a Slowking.

Evolutions through special moves

The following are all the new and old Pokemon that have special evolutions based on learning new moves in Pokemon SV.

Steenee to Tsareena

After learning Stomp, you can evolve Steenee into a Tsareena by leveling up.

Bonsly to Sudowoodo

After learning Mimic, you can evolve Bonsly into a Sudowoodo by leveling up.

Primeape to Annihilape

After learning and using Rage Fist 20 times, you can evolve Primeape into an Annihilape by leveling up.

Dunsparce to Dudunsparce

After learning Hyper Drill, you can evolve Dunsparce into a Dudunsparce by leveling up.

Girafarig to Farigiraf

After learning Twin blade, you can evolve Girafarig into a Farigiraf by leveling up.

Other Evolutions

The following are all the new and old Pokemon with other special conditions for evolving.

Tandemaus to Maushold

At level 25, defeat another Tandemaus and evolve yours to Maushold.

Sliggoo to Goodra

At level 50, evolve Sliggoo into a Goodra during the rain or fog.

Toxel to Toxtricity (Amped)

Evolve Toxel with an Amped nature level 30 into a Toxtricity.

Toxel to Toxtricity (Low Key)

Evolve Toxel with a Low Key nature level 30 into a Toxtrcity.

Finizen to Palafin

In Co-Op mode, evolve Finizen at level 38 into a Palafin.

Bisharp to Kingambit

While your Bisharp holding Leader’s Creast beat three other Bisharps holding Leader Crest to evolve into a Kingambit.

Gimmighoul to Gholdengo

Evolve Gimminghoul into a Gholdengo by collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins.