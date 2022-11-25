Where To Find Water Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Water Stone is one of the basic evolution stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It was one of the rarest things in the Pokemon game previously but it can now be found quite easily in the Paldea region. As the name suggests, finding a Water stone in Pokemon SV is essential to evolving certain Water-type Pokemon.

If you are a Pokemon trainer who prefers Water-types or have an Eevee that you want to evolve into Vaporeon, you will need a Water stone handy. For that purpose, allow us to demonstrate the different ways through which you can get a Water stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Water stone location in Pokemon SV

There are many ways to find the Water Stone in the Paldea region, but the easiest way is to buy it from Delibird Presents in major cities for 3,000 Pokedollars. The places are given below:

Levincia

Mesagoza

Cascarrafa

Do keep in mind that purchasing from Delibird Presents requires some progress in the game. You have to have completed at least 3 gyms before you can purchase an evolution stone. So if you still haven’t completed any gyms, you will have to find another way to get a Water stone.

Another method to find Water Stone is that you have to go behind the gym straight to Cascarrafa. There are Water stones usually hidden behind that place. Hopefully, now you find it and you can evolve your Pokemon and it will help to increase your Pokemon evolution collection.