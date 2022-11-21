How To Catch Tadbulb In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Tadbulb has been a hot pick among Electric-type Pokémon lovers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The appearance of this Pokemon seems to resemble an electric-charged tadpole.

Tadbulb becomes a formidable unit once it evolves into Bellibolt, this makes it a sought-after capture.

Keep reading to know where to find Tadbulb in Pokemon SV.

Tadbulb location in Pokemon SV

Tadbuld is known to spawn in the vicinity of wetlands and riverbanks, both of which are abundantly found across the Paldea region. One great spawn location is the eastern marshlands.

Tadbulb is relatively easy to capture through the traditional, weaken and capture method so you shouldn’t have much problem acquiring one.

Once you capture Tadbulb, you must evolve it to Bellibolt as soon as possible to utilize the electric frog in battle. Luckily all you need to evolve it is a Thunder Stone.

Tadbulb’s base stats are as follows.