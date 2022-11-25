Where To Find Dawn Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Dawn Stone is also the part of Evolution Stone list in Pokemon SV. This sparkling stone can be collected and used for evolving two Pokemon, evolving Snorunt into Froslass and Kirlia into Gallade.

In Pokemon SV, there are two ways of acquiring evolution stones. One way is to buy them from the shops and the other one is to collect them from the wild. Unfortunately, Dawn Stone cannot be bought from the shop so you have to work a bit hard in exploring and collecting it from different spots on the map.

If you looking for the locations from where you can collect the Dawn stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you don’t need to worry as we are here to help you out.

Dawn stone location in Pokemon SV

So far we have only found one Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The stone is near Medali City in the West Province. You need to set this city as your destination.

This is a hilly area having kind of stair steps engraved in the mountains. You need to climb up to the area marked with a red circle in the image.

Once you get there you will find this area similar to ruins. You can find the Dawn Stone resting across a small broken wall.

If we find any other source of Dawn Stone, we will be sure to update this guide.