How To Get Ice Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Ice Stone is an evolutionary item in Pokemon SV that is required to evolve Pokemon like Cetoddle, Eevee, and Crabrawler. So if you have these Pokemon on your team then finding these Ice Stones is a must for you.

Finding ice stones can be a tough task, so let this guide help you find all the Ice Stones you can obtain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Ice Stone locations

There are no specific locations for the Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Therefore, you should explore the areas mentioned below until you find a Pokeball containing an Ice Stone.

The areas you’ll be required to explore are all located within the Glaseado Mountains, except for the Auction House in Porto Marinada.

Areas in the Glaseado Mountains

The first area you’ll be required to explore resembles somewhat of a foot with three toes. Mark this area and explore until you come across a Pokeball containing an Ice Stone.

If you explore further, you’ll notice a shining item: another Ice Stone. However, you may not get this Ice Stone since it is completely randomized.

Dalzipapa Passage

Another Pokeball containing an Ice Stone is within the rocky Dalzipapa Passage in Western Province (Area 3). In this area, the player will come across a Poke Center.

Keep heading towards the rocky cliffs, and climb up using your mount; there, you’ll find a Pokeball with an Ice Stone.

Auction House, Porto Marinada

This location is located in West Province (Area 2). Once the player has defeated the Open Sky Titan, the town of Porto Marinada will become available for exploration.

Here, you’ll come across an Auction House, that has randomized items up for bidding every day. Many evolution items are available at this Auction House; therefore, you can find an Ice Stone from here as well.

In the Auction House, other NPCs will also bid for items, so you should bid relatively higher. However, there’s no guarantee of the item you”ll get. If you visit the auction house and cannot find an item of use, change the date and time on your switch, allowing you to change the in-game time as items in the Auction change daily.

This will allow you to randomize the Auction House items as often as you’d like until you come across an item of use.