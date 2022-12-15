Best Place to Find Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV

Chipped Pot is another specialized item used for evolving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The primary use of Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV is to evolve Sinistea. This item can help you save time if you want to evolve your Sinistea quickly. This guide covers different methods to obtain Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV.

How to Get Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV

Using Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV, you can evolve Sinistea into Polteageist. The most reliable way to acquire Chipped Pot in Pokemon SV is to get this item from the Porto Marinada Auctions.

Before going to this auction, you must complete Cascarrafa’s Gym Challenge, as only after doing that you will get the chance to find the Chipped Pot at the auction.

When you complete the Cascarrafa’s Gym Challenge, many items, including Chipped Pot, will be available at the Porto Marinada auctions.

There are several other ways to get Chipped Pot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first method is straightforward, but it depends on your luck. You can collect Chipped Items as dropped items.

This is unreliable as it doesn’t give you a 100% chance of finding this item. You can also try your luck by acquiring Chipped Pot from some NPCs.

Lastly, there is another reliable method to get Chipped Pots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this method, all you need to do is participate in some Tera Raid Battles. If you win these battles, you will get different items as a reward, including the Chipped Pot.

This method does take some time, but it is a reliable option to get this item and evolve your Sinistea into Polteageist in Pokemon SV. One more thing that you will need to know here is that there are two types of Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

One is Antique Sinistea, and the other is Phony Sinistea. You can only evolve the Antique Sinisyea using the Chipped Pot. If you have a Phony Sinistea, you will need to find Cracked Pot to evolve it into a Polteageist.