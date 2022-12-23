How To Get Oval Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

The Oval Stone is an evolutionary item in Pokemon SV that is used to evolve Happiny to Chansey. Since the Oval Stone is only required for the evolution of one Pokemon, you might need just a single Oval Stone, unless you want several Chanseys in your collection.

Collecting multiple Oval Stones might be tedious, but this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will make sure to help you obtain multiple Oval Stones in your playthrough.

Pokemon SV Oval Stone location

Levincia City is the first area where you can find and collect an oval stone in Pokemon SV. Using the Pokemon Center as your starting point, head south and explore the modern city until you notice a shiny yellow object on the ground. Pick it up, and this is your first Oval Stone.

The second area you should explore is the Asado Desert. If you also want to collect Moon and Sun Stones, it might be a good idea to look for them in this area as well, since there is a chance, you might come across all three while exploring this area.

Next up, we have the North Province (areas one & two). Here, you’ll notice a deep body of water, and traveling to its northwest direction, you’ll come across another Oval Stone.

You can find a fourth Oval Stone within the West Province (between areas one & two), near the Casseroya Lake. Here, you’ll come across a cliff with a clear view of the lake, where you’ll find an Oval Stone.

A fifth Oval Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found in the South Province (area six) in the Alfornada Cavern. Traverse through this area, until you come across a glittering yellow object on the ground, which will be your fifth Oval Stone.