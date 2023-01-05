How To Catch Tandemaus In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release has brought many amazing species into the spotlight. The Tandemaus is a creature that looks like a mouse or a hamster. You can catch the tiny Tandemaus very early on in Pokemon SV.

Tandemaus belong to the Normal type and can evolve into the Maushold at level 25.

Tandemaus location in Pokemon SV

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Tandemaus is a rare creature that can be found in around The Great Crater of Paldea regions. Tandemaus is like a domesticated version of a rat therefore you can find him in areas such as Towns and Cities.

Below we have given a list of all the regions within The Great Crater of Paldea where you will most probably find Tandermaus:

West Province (Area 2)

West Province (Area 3)

South Province (Area 2)

North Province (Area 2)

East Province (Area 3)

East Province (Area 1)

Tagtree Thicket

You need a lot of time to explore all these areas mentioned above to look for a rare creature. To increase your odds of finding Tandemaus, you can visit the North side of the Lighthouse by going through the desert.

If you didn’t luck out on the above region, you can head into the tunnel located west on The Great Crater of Paldea. Otherwise, all the areas around the cities will be your last bet.

Tandemaus has the following base stats which are pretty typical of a Normal-type Pokemon