Where To Find Leaf Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Leaf Stone as the name suggests is an evolution stone required to evolve certain grass-type Pokemon. The most notable Pokemon that requires Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Eevee, in order to evolve into Leafeon. If you are interested in finding Leaf stone in Pokemon SV, allow us to present you with the locations where you can do so.

Pokemon SV Leaf Stone location

Just like other evolution stones, there are mainly two ways of getting Leaf stone in Pokemon SV. The first being easy and for the rich while the other requires a bit of grinding and walking around.

Purchasing from the shop

On the map, look for Mesagoza City. Here you can find one of the three Delibird Presents stores. The other two stores are located in Cascarrafa City and Levincia City.

Simply head to the store and you can buy any evolution stone you want, for 3000 Pokedollars.

After spawning at the marked place, move towards the right and you will find a shop on your left side in a couple of seconds. Move close to the door and enter the shop. Here in the general goods, you can see the list of items available including Leaf Stone.

Collecting from locations in the wild

Leaf Stones are randomly spawned and can be collected from various locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The most ideal location is Tagtree Thicket. It can be found under one of the big two trees there.