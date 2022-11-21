Where To Find Thunder Stone In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as the name suggests, is tied to electric Pokemon and can be used to evolve Pikachu to Raichu, Eevee to Jolteon and Elektrik to Elektross. So if you are someone who prefers one of these Thunder/Electric Pokemon in their party, allow us to give you the locations where you can find Thunder stone in Pokemon SV.

Pokemon SV Thunder Stone location

Like all evolution stones, Thunder Stone is also located in multiple areas of the game so you evolve more than one electric pokemon. It can either be bought from the shop or collected from different spots on the map. Here are the details containing all the locations where you can find Thunder Stone.

Purchasing from the shop

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are some special shops known as Delibird Presents where you can buy different types of stones using Pokédollar. They can be found at 3 different spots.

One of them is located in Mesagoza City. The remaining two are in Cascarrafa City and Levincia City.

After Spawning in any of the above-mentioned cities, visit the shop. After entering, select the “General Goods” option on the menu and you will see an item list with prices. Here you can buy Thunder Stones and each of them costs 3000 Pokedollar.

Collecting from different locations on the map

There are multiple spots on the map where Thunder Stone comes as a fixed spawn and can be collected. One of them is a windmill farm in West Province Area One near the West Paldean Sea marked with a yellow circle in the image.

Set the mentioned area as the destination and after spawning there, you need to climb up the windmill using the stairs and you can find Thunder Stone resting on the top.

In addition to this windmill farm, there is another spot also where you can find this stone. In Levincia, there is a pedestrian deck near the seashore marked with a red circle in the image. You can find it resting there on the side.